RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1294

Wednesday, March 11, 2020

Today’s thought

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt



Tip of the Day

Keep that RV going straight down the road

By Greg Illes

There are a lot of RVs that don’t always drive straight down the road – and it’s not always someone else’s rig. If your rig is squirrelly, you don’t have to just live with it – there are some remedies available to you. Sometimes the cause is a subtle error in driver technique; sometimes it’s chassis issues or other mechanical factors; sometimes it’s just the wind. Turns out, you actually have control over all of these factors. Learn more.

Keeping your powder – er, paper – dry

Some RVs have a bathroom situated in such a way that you can sit on the pot and take a shower at the same time. For some, that’s a mighty convenient thing, especially for those of us with bad knees or sore feet. But it does tend to create one unintended consequence. How do you keep those bathroom roll goods from turning into a pulpy mess, and useless for their intended purpose? Here are some suggestions.

RV Camping in State Parks, a helpful guide!

This book is designed to make finding RV-friendly state parks easier. Included is information on nearly 1,750 state parks, forests, and recreation areas in 49 states that offer accommodations for RVers. The book will direct you to each campground, as well as inform you about amenities, number of RV spaces, etc. Learn more or order.

An excellent tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn it off it will do so automatically. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. Used by the RV Travel staff. About $11! Learn more or order.

Quick Tip

Be sure to check your RV batteries frequently in hot weather

Traveling in hot country? It’s hard on people – and on RV batteries. Check the electrolyte level in your RV batteries often and keep them filled with distilled water.

Random RV Thought

When the first RVer visits Mars, do you think they’ll scope out a good spot for a campground? If so, it’ll be out of this world!

Website of the day

Recipes for the road

Lots of great recipes perfect for RVing. You can filter your search for just the right recipe by season and by meal type — handy! You can even share your favorite recipes online, once they pass the hungry panelists’ taste test.

A thing that does all things!

This large silicone pad can be used in your microwave under hot bowls to pick them up, or on top of a dish as a splatter guard, on your table as a hot plate, a drying rack, or even as a jar opener. When it gets messy just toss it in the sink for a wash, or even put it in the dishwasher. About $10 on Amazon makes it a great deal. Talk about a great multi-tasking gadget for your RV (or home) kitchen.

Trivia

The White House has its own flower shop. In the basement of the grand building, there is a floral studio, where flower arrangements are made and stored.

Leave here with a laugh

From Chuck’s Roadside Journal: If you don’t laugh when watching this 23-second video, then you have no sense of humor. Watch as this parrot plays peekaboo with a cat, that just flicks its tail in frustration from the other side of the window. Click here.

