Good News: Things to smile about this week, June 27, 2021

“Until you have a kid with special needs you have no idea of the depth of your strength, tenacity, and resourcefulness.” —Anonymous

Gordon Hartman watched as his 12-year-old special needs daughter, Morgan, was shunned by the other kids at a hotel swimming pool. He decided he needed to find a way to change that – and he did it in a big way.

Gordon and his wife, Maggie, realized that there were no water, theme or amusement parks for his daughter and others with special needs. He brought together doctors, therapists, and people with disabilities to develop an ultra-inclusive theme park.

It is an amusement park with a purpose, bringing together both those with special needs and those without. The rides, water features and activities are designed for all kids to enjoy – and for all kids to feel welcomed and gain an understanding of kids with disabilities.

The wheelchairs operate on compressed air so they can go into the water. In some areas, the water is warmer than usual to help those with muscle issues.

Kids can go on adapted rides such as swings, a Ferris wheel, boats, and even up and down on a merry-go-round at Morgan’s Wonderland, in San Antonio, Texas. You can visit the park’s website here.

“If swimming is so good for your figure, how do you explain whales?” —Dave Barry

Sometimes truth takes on biblical proportions – as Michael Packard, a Massachusetts lobster diver, found out. He was diving about 45 feet down in the waters off Cape Cod and felt a big bump. He assumed it was a shark but didn’t feel any teeth. All of a sudden everything went dark and he realized that he was in the mouth of a whale! He then felt the whale trying to swallow him and thought he was going to die.

Suddenly the humpback whale surfaced and spit him out! He had bruising, no broken bones – and a story to pass down through the generations. Remember Jonah and the whale?

“My office is at Yankee stadium. Yes, dreams do come true.” —Derek Jeter

Not only is this story fascinating to watch, but it is good news for all the folks going back to the stadiums to watch sports again!

“When animals express their feelings they pour out like water from a spout.” —Marc Bekoff

These two are the best of playmates…

