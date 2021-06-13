Good News: Things to smile about this week, June 13, 2021

In the midst of bad news, good news stories still bubble to the surface. Twice a month we will keep sharing good news and, of course, the heartwarming and humorous animal videos. Still want to post some of our readers’ “Good News” and hope people will submit their own good news so we can share them too. Please use the form at the bottom to do so!

Readers’ Good News:

Reader Chuck D. sent us this thoughtful message this week: “When eating a fruit, think of who may have planted the tree.”

“Deep in our nature we are foragers, and life is a process of gathering the resources we need from a large connected planet.” —Neil Strauss

A forager, Jim Parums, has found his niche during the COVID lockdown in Manchester, England. He literally searches for the “stuff” that nature provides in the wild. He combs the countryside, forest and seascape looking for things like wild flowers, sea beets, pine sap pollen and, of course, acorns. He sends out a monthly subscription box for £15, approximately $22 US. Parums says the flavors are bold and can be used as a substitute for supermarket ingredients. Sea beets are evidently a wonderful exchange for spinach.

The boxes are delivered with “all the fiddly” stuff prepared and ready for the consumer to use.

“You don’t have to be trained to jump in after a drowning child.” —Peter Singer

Alyssa Dewitt was on the beach in Manistee County, Michigan, when she saw arms waving in the water. The current had pulled three children out past where they could get back to shore safely.

Alyssa immediately called 911 but knew there was no time to wait. The children were drowning. She lay down on the pier reaching her arms out to try and pull them in. One young girl looked at Alyssa and said, “I’m going to die.” Alyssa made a promise to her to not let her die and said she would pull her out.

She was able to get every one of the children out before the police arrived. They sustained minor injuries. Alyssa was five months pregnant and both she and her baby are safe.

Who needs bear spray?

Hailey Morinico heard loud barking when she and her mother were gardening in their backyard in Southern California. She glanced up and saw a bear and her cubs walking on the wall. Her dogs began leaping at the bear. The barking scared off the cubs but mama bear was having nothing to do with dogs threatening her cubs and started to attack. She tried to pull one of the dogs up the wall.

That was enough for Hailey. Hailey pushed mama bear off the wall. Now, that is who I want with me on my next hike through the woods! More info here.

And now a couple of my favorite animal videos…

“An animal’s eyes have the power to speak a great language.” —Martin Buber

Note: After this heart wrenching cat hug, the owner just couldn’t split them up and adopted the cat herself.

