Good News: Things to smile about this week

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

We find ourselves mostly posting bad, sad or frustrating news in our Sunday newsletter. It’s not our fault, of course, but we want to make sure you come here and smile too. That’s why we’re introducing our “Good News” column.

“Looking at life from a different perspective makes you realize that it’s not the deer that is crossing the road, rather it’s the road that is crossing the forest.” —Muhammad Ali

This feel-good story is sweeping the internet and for good reason. Two years ago, Utah built a wildlife bridge over 1-80 to reduce the number of traffic accidents involving wild animals. They had thought it would take many years for animals to actually use the bridge and safely cross over 1-80, but they are delighted that within only two years the bridge has become a popular wildlife corridor saving both human and animal lives. Click to play the video below for a look at all the wildlife crossing. Moose, deer and bears, oh my!

Other places such as Canada, Washington and California have built, or are building, wildlife bridges too.

Who is a penguin’s favorite relative? Aunt Arctica

Meet Dindim the penguin. He was saved by a fisherman off the coast of Brazil and they have formed a bond that travels the seas. Watch the heart-warming video below.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/IMG_0874.mp4 “Life is like a Ferris wheel. One minute you’re on top, the next you’re at the bottom. Just stay in your seat, enjoy the ride, and hang on until you reach the top again.” —Susan Gale Restaurant dining has become restrictive, if not impossible, in much of the United States. But a Hungarian restaurant in Budapest has found a solution to COVID restrictions and teamed up with a Ferris wheel company to provide Michelin-starred cuisine and a very beautiful socially distanced view of the city. How neat is that!

Winter is snow much fun!

And finally, a very special gift to Mairead, a 12-year-old dog with severe, end-of-life medical conditions. Mairead’s owner posted on Facebook that she was looking for a place where Mairead could play in the snow for what could be her last time. The Town of Bancroft, Ontario, quickly responded that they had snow but said she must “hurry” because it was warming up. Two hours later Mairead was rolling happily in the snow.

Hear a “Good News” story? Please use the form below to tell us about it. Include a website or link to a video. Thanks!

