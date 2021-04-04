Good News: Things to smile about this week, April 4, 2021

By Nanci Dixon

In the midst of an abundance of bad news – rising COVID numbers, unemployment, evictions, homelessness and hunger – some good news stories still bubble to the surface.

“Saving one dog will not change the world, but surely for that one dog, the world will change forever.” ― Karen Davison

The Dollar General in Mount Olive, NC, called officers on a furry, four-legged thief that kept sneaking into the store to steal a stuffed purple unicorn. The dog snuck in five separate times to steal its new friend. When Officer Samantha Lane showed up to the scene, she bought the stuffed animal for the 1-year-old dog and the unicorn has not left the dog’s side since.

Duplin County Animal control has named the stray dog Sisu. Besides getting a beloved unicorn, the other good news is that Sisu is getting a forever home thanks to the North Carolina Lab rescue.

Dollar General has provided Duplin County Animal Services with pet food donations, Officer Lane with a gift, and Sisu with a few extra toy unicorns.

“Giving is not just about making a donation. It is about making a difference.” —Kathy Calvin

Scott Kolbrenner of Encino, California, won $45,000 in cash playing Wheel of Fortune then guessed the bonus puzzle for the $100,000 Grand Prize. Scott said that when he won the $145,000 he knew right away what he needed to do with the money.

Kolbrenner donated all of his winnings to Uplift Family Services and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. He said that he will have the memories forever, but the most urgent need right now is in his community.

GOOD NEWS: LOS ANGELES IS NAMED “NO KILL” CITY AS ANIMAL SHELTERS SAVE 90.49% OF ANIMALS

Best Friends Animal Society announced the milestone on March 10th. They are hoping to help cities across the country achieve a “No-kill” rate of saving animals in their shelters by 2025. 90 percent is considered the “No Kill” rate, as approximately 10% of the animals that come into the shelters have medical or behavioral issues that require euthanasia.

