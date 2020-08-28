The pandemic: The bad news, the good news, and the feel-good news

By Nanci Dixon

Do you want the bad news or the good news first? Let’s start with the bad news to get it out of the way. We can all agree that this year has been difficult … hard … and for some of us, horrible. It has been almost a year since we first started hearing about a strange disease related to SARS in China. We knew it would never reach our shores. But reach us it did and here we are. We all know the beginning of the story, but we don’t know the ending yet. There is no looking ahead in these tattered chapters.

Current unemployment is only outdistanced by the Great Depression, the country is cracking with division, PPE is in short supply, death is still claiming the elderly/the young/entire families. Folks aren’t wearing masks and young people just cannot find it in their hearts to social distance.

And to top it off, RV sales are through the roof, making camping spots few and at a premium. RV service bays are full.

But there is good news! Campgrounds are still open and with a lot of luck and tenacious searching campsites can be found. People are traveling. Campfires are blazing (where allowed) and marshmallows are roasting. Families are reuniting safely around those campfires with masks but without hugs. RV items and even RV toilet paper are available, just not necessarily the brand or price or delivery date wanted.

A few jobs are slowly returning. Drive-thrus are open. Pizza and groceries can be dropped off at the door.

People have found a new way to give and support others: The 7 p.m. nightly applause for health care workers in New York. The kids selling lemonade to donate money. The crane operator that lifts a daughter to see her mother through a window at a nursing home. Whole families sewing face masks to donate. The newlyweds that donated their reception dinner to a shelter. There are countless people giving in small and big ways.

It is a new world. It may never go back to the way it was. I have had to wrestle with the very possibility of death from this virus. I have had to consider what is important, what matters, who matters. Each day I have such gratitude.

My husband, my children, my grandchildren, sisters, nieces and nephews are healthy. We can sit around a campfire together, join at the table. We have enough, I can look away from the ups and downs of the stock market and still have food on the picnic table. I rise to see the sunrise and I am blessed to pause and watch yet another sunset. That is the good news.

