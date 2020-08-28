Try this easy DIY trick to trap fruit flies (watch the video, it works!)

By Nanci Dixon

It is fruit fly season here in Minnesota and boy, they are everywhere! They particularly seem to enjoy bananas (well, all fruit really), and this morning they took a liking to my cereal. They have to go! This is an easy-to-make trap to attract and contain them.

Start with an empty, small water bottle, cut the top off where the slope of the top meets the straight sides of the bottle. Roll a sheet of typing paper into a cone leaving a very, very tiny hole in the bottom of the cone. Tape the cone together and trim the top of the cone straight across.

Add a banana peel, a piece of fruit or apple core, and a little water or apple cider vinegar to th bottle. Fruit flies are attracted to the acid released by rotting fruit and veggies. Whatever you have handy that is sweet and sugary will work just fine. Once they get a whiff of that smell, they zero in. Being the size of a sesame seed they can get through the tiniest crack.

Insert the cone and tape securely around the edges where the cone meets the bottle … then wait. It should not take long for the little pesky things to go into the bottle but be unable to get out. Make sure the cone is taped in securely or you will have just done a feed-and-release!

And of course, it is also helpful to sanitize drains with bleach or vinegar, keep trash cans empty and food tightly sealed (or in the refrigerator) to prevent these pesky flies in the first place.

##RVT963