Sunday, August 6, 2023

New guide to city and town campgrounds debuts

By RV Travel
Camping in City and Town Parks coverAmong the least-publicized campgrounds are those in cities and small towns across America. In most cases, camping in city and town parks costs less than nearby private or other better-known public camping areas. In many cases, the overnight fee is $10 or less, with many sites still free. Some even include free or inexpensive utility hookups.

Now, Roundabout Publications along with The Ultimate Campgrounds Project have published a directory of these under-publicized parks. The first edition of its “Camping in America’s City & Town Parks” is now available for $18.95 at Amazon.com.

The 189-page book describes each location’s facilities, prices and other important details at 1,900 RV and van camping areas in 1,451 municipal parks in 46 states (Connecticut and Hawaii are not included).

Each state’s listings include a map that shows major roads and highways. Individual campgrounds are pinpointed for easy location reference.

Earlier this year, Roundabout and the Ultimate Campgrounds Project published two other helpful camping guides, Camping in America’s County Parks and Bureau of Land Management Camping.

 

