Are you happy with the quality of your travel photos?

We’ve been traveling in our RV this summer and we’ve seen a lot of beautiful sights. I’m taking pictures with my phone (both iPhone and Android) every day! When I take a good picture, I always tweak it, just a bit, using the free Snapseed app. I think it takes the photos from good to great. What do you think?​ Click on each photo to enlarge.

Before After

Beautify your photos with just a couple steps in the free Snapseed app

If you’ve never used Snapseed before, you will need to install it on your mobile device. It is only available on mobile devices, not computers. On Android, get it from your Play store, on iOS get it from your App store. It can be used as a standalone editing program, or it can be accessed from within Google Photos:

Android: Open a photo in Google Photos, tap the edit button and scroll over to more… you should see Snapseed there

iOS: Open a photo in Google Photos, swipe up on the photo and you should see “open in Snapseed”

For more detail, see our videos on YouTube for Android and iOS.

Using the Snapseed tools

In the Snapseed app, there is a tool called “Tuning” with several options. Once you have your photo open in Snapseed, you can tap on Tools and choose the Tuning tool. Now you rub up or down on the photo to see the list of tuning options and select one – such as Ambiance. Once an option is selected, you rub right or left to increase or decrease the intensity of that option. It’s a lot easier to show than to explain, so please watch this video.

The text was added using the Text tool in Snapseed. See this video.

Enhancing the covered wagon photo

This photo was mainly enhanced with Ambiance, but did you notice the car in the background of the before photo? To get rid of that, I used the “Healing” tool in Snapseed. Just open your photo in Snapseed, choose the tool called Healing, and touch the photo at the spot where you want something to disappear. See this video.

How to make this photo using Snapseed

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

