Hard to believe an RV park hookup could be so stupid!

By Chuck Woodbury

Here’s the water-hookup situation at my campsite at an RV park in Springfield, Illinois. I just found this photo. I took it a few years ago.

Luckily, I was the only one occupying the four campsites that shared this one water source. Imagine when the park was packed and four RVs needed to share.

When taking a shower while sharing the water with others, it might be better to use your own water supply and water pump instead of risking a sudden pressure drop when the neighbors decided to take their own shower.

I know most RV parks are mom-and-pop operations and it costs money to upgrade the plumbing. Nevertheless, if a park wants to attract RVers and not give them reasons to stay at Walmart for free, then they need to dedicate themselves to making their facilities worth paying for. This situation is not acceptable. Actually, it’s ridiculous!