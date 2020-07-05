Have gun (in console vault), will travel

By James Raia

Console Vault, a Columbus, Ohio-based company, has seen a rapid increase in personal security, particularly among Jeep Wrangler owners.

Wrangler owners who are into off-road adventure enjoy the trail after removing the tops and doors of their rigs. As a result, occupants’ valuables have to be removed for safety.

While Jeeps have proven to be the favorite, the easily self-installed Console Vaults are designed to fit most major trucks and SUV brands, including Cadillac, Dodge, GMC, Lincoln, Nissan, Subaru and Volkswagen.

There are also styles for passenger cars, including the Dodge Charger, the Ford Fusion and the Toyota Camry. Harley Davidson is brand-new.

Other companies create safes for many uses, but Console Vault meets or exceeds strict specifications required by auto manufacturers for in-vehicle use only.

According to the company, more vehicle owners are focused on personal safety and securing weapons in compliance with conceal-carry laws.

According to FBI data, background checks were completed on 3.7 million firearm purchases nationwide in March, the most recorded in a single month by the bureau.

