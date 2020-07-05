Campground Chatter with Janet Groene, July 4, 2020

The latest news about camping and developments in North American campgrounds and RV parks from Janet Groene.

DISCLAIMER: This blog is for late-breaking news for RV travelers. Information is believed current at press time but conditions change quickly. Check ahead by phone directly with the campground. Don’t rely on websites or Facebook. Get specifics about rates, campground facilities (full services and activities may not be open yet), reservation policies, campsite specifications and the condition of access roads including tolls. No endorsement of any campground or product is implied by this reporter nor this website.

FULL ALERT: The schedules of openings, partial openings, re-closings and cancellations is still in flux and are fixed by state, county and city authorities. They may apply differently to private and public campgrounds and to residents versus non-residents of that state or county. Check ahead to see details.

DATELINE: July 4, 2020

COLORADO OLD TIME FARM SHOW

RV travelers have an inside track for attending the public Greeley Old Time Farm Show held at the Greeley RV Park and Campground. The free event will feature over 100 pieces of historical agricultural equipment including cars, trucks and engines as well as interactive demonstrations like blacksmithing, lumber cutting and mule farming. Bring the family and hop on the tractor-pulled wagon to get a tour of the show. See a sanctioned tractor pull for cash prizes. Dates are July 17-19. The RV park has 60 full-hookup sites plus laundry, exercise facility, general store, arcade, free video rental and showers. (970) 353-6476

FLORIDA TO ALLOW LIMITED CAMPING AT SEBRING

The iconic 24-hour auto race is still on for July 17-18, with a limited number of tickets going on sale July 1 at sebringraceway.com. RV packages will be limited to six guests. Children 15 and under will be admitted free with a paying adult. Spectator tickets are $40 per person and RV packages start at $230.

MISSOURI DAM SITE TO HAVE DUCK DROP

Bring the whole family for the Duck Drop and Fun Zone below Bagnell Dam on Lake of the Ozark on August 1. Or, arrive earlier to compete in the July 31 golf tournament. Camping is at the Lake Ozark RV Park and Campground. Rubber duckies fly at noon and the Fun Zone is a whole day of food, bounce houses, martial arts, dance demonstrations, prizes and games. Be there for the opening at 10 a.m. Proceeds benefit local charities. The last ticket will be sold at 11 a.m. Adults pay. Children get in free. (573) 365-9783

NEW YORK FAIR RV PARKING

Tickets go on sale July 15 for RV dry camping at the New York State Fair in Syracuse. Scheduled for August 21 to September 7, the massive fair has concerts, stages, food, competitions, blue ribbons, animals and family fun from start to finish. Competitions include ribbons for wines, Christmas trees, organic foods for people, organic foods for animals, antique tractors, arts and crafts, Buckets of Junk, fine arts, culinary skills and botany of all kinds. There are dozens of prizes awarded for farm animals including llamas. Children get in free, students are free on September 4, and seniors get in free on Mondays and Tuesdays. For a free directory to privately owned campgrounds in the Empire State write Campground Owners of New York, 1 Grove St., Suite 200, Pittsford NY 14534 or go to www.CampNewYork.com

NORTH CAROLINA MULES, MUSIC AND MERRIMENT

Benson Mule Days have been a tradition for 70 years, a four-day festival with rodeos, carnival rides, competitions, vendors, food and feasting, street dances, concerts and enough kicks to last a family all year. Two camping area are available with 24-hour security, some with electric and water, some dry and some with water only. Arrive anytime after noon on Wednesday to claim your site. Dates are September 24-27. Reservations are refundable only if the event is canceled.

OHIO CAMPGROUND IS ALL WET

August 29 is Super Soaker Saturday at Long Lake Park Campground, Lakeville. Fun will include the Battle of the Kayaks. A popular campground on a spring-fed lake since 1919, the gated park now offers 286 full-hookup sites, most with 50-amp electric. There’s a shower house, laundry, playground and heated pool. Reservations are highly recommended. (419) 827-2278 or (419) 827-2057

50% OFF AT SOUTH CAROLINA STATE PARK

Take 50% off camping at H. Cooper Black State Park near Cheraw through August 31. Reservations must be a minimum of two nights and can be booked online or by calling 1-866-345-7275. You must mention or enter the code HOTSUMMER50.

SOUTH CAROLINA PARK BREAKS GROUND

As many as 30 full-hookup RV sites are expected to be open any day now at the new Lake Thurmond RV Park in McCormick. When complete the park will have 90 sites, laundry machines, wi-fi, ADA showers, a check-in office, hot tub and play area for children.

UTAH RESCHEDULES WASATCH MUSIC FEST

Now rescheduled for September 4-6, the Wasatch Mountain Music Festival will be held as usual at the Richard W. Erickson Foundation at Wallsburg. RV sites are available with and without hookups. Nestled in the Rocky Mountains, the festival features band competitions, workshops, jams and other family-friendly activities. On stage this year will be Mack Wright, winner of the 2018 songwriter competition, and The Good Will Band.

WASHINGTON CAMPGROUND WORKS GOES ON

Despite the shut-down of public facilities, work continues near Nespelem at the Lake Rufus Woods RV Site. A project of the Colville Indian Reservation, the site is closed to visitors. When it reopens it will have a new access road, concrete boat ramp, dock, street lighting and gravel parking area at the site. Restrooms will be added and the popular fishing area will eventually have a picnic area, showers, a swimming area and RV camping.

Stay Tuned

• Things are moving ahead in Navajo County, Arizona, for a new campground in Pinetop-Lakeside. Rezoning has been approved for a 25.5-acre area to be used as an RV campground.

• Through the season, regular concerts are held in the beachfront amphitheater at Indian Ranch, Webster, Massachusetts. The campground has full hookups with 50-amp service, laundry, fitness room, free Internet, a gift shop, pool and bathhouse. For camping reservations and the concert schedule call (508) 943-3871.

• Camping is said to be free for race participants and attendees at Blackhawk Farms Raceway in Beloit, Wisconsin. See the event schedule here.

Janet Groene is the author of more than 25 books including Living Aboard Your RV, 4th Edition, available at Amazon.com. Her brand-new Farley Halladay book, “April Avenger, a Yacht Yenta Mystery,” is available at Amazon.com. See Janet Groene’s weekly Solo Woman posts at SoloWomanRV.

Please send us your campground news. Just fill out the form.