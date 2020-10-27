Heartland recalls some fifth wheel trailers for outrigger issue

Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Milestone fifth-wheel trailers. The outriggers may bend due to loading within the rear storage area.
If the outriggers bend, it can negatively affect vehicle handling, increasing the risk of a crash.
Remedy
Heartland will notify owners, and dealers will reinforce the frame, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin December 18, 2020. Owners may contact Heartland customer service at 1-877-262-8032.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued.
