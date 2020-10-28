We can cross our fingers all we want, but we know, sadly, that many of you have had to leave your RV in a repair shop for at least a month, maybe longer. Leaving RVs in repair shops for long periods of time seems to be the new norm. Will it ever go back to the way it was?

Has your RV ever been in a repair shop for a month or longer? If longer, how long (tell us in the comments)? And if so, how many occasions has this happened? Just once, or a few times? Yikes…we’re not sure we want to know. Sigh.

Thanks for voting in the poll below. If it’s taking a moment to load, please be patient.