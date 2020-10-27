RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, October 27, 2020

This newsletter is for intelligent, open-minded RVers. If you comment on an article, do it with respect for others. If not, you will be denied posting privileges.

Issue 1458

Today’s thought

“Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” ―Mark Twain

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Black Cat Day!

On this day in history: 1904 – The first underground New York City Subway line opens, later designated as the IRT Broadway–Seventh Avenue Line.

Tip of the Day

Fifth wheel hitching: An old-timer’s advice

By George Bliss

From several years of observations at campgrounds, it seems most RVers don’t know the importance of hooking up the umbilical cord from the truck to the fifth wheel trailer before trying to connect (or disconnect) the king pin to (or from) the fifth wheel.

This is necessary so you can apply the brakes on the trailer, and is a “must-do” to avoid pushing your trailer off its leveling blocks or to prevent it from moving even a few inches – which would put great strain on the landing gear. If the trailer rolls or you don’t get a good king pin connection, your trailer can be sitting on the box rails of your truck – a very expensive experience. Continue reading.

Today’s RV review…

As he reports, the Holiday House trailer is a true heir to the Holiday House name in every way but is actually better built than those original trailers.

Family’s RV woes inspire hilarious music video

What happens if you buy a fifth wheel trailer and it turns out to be riddled with defects? Well, if you’re a member of this family you write a highly entertaining song about your experience. We don’t think the dealer where they bought the RV will be too happy about that. Listen to the hilarious song here.

Yesterday’s featured article: These two inexpensive cleaning agents work great!

Reader poll

How often do you remember your dreams?

Can you remember the one you had last night? Tell us here.

Quick Tip

Fulltime RVers, beware of this insurance issue

People who live in their RVs more than 150 days per year are apparently considered full-timers by many insurance companies. Full-time RVers will need to obtain a full-timers comprehensive personal liability policy. This policy will change the coverage to be similar to your home insurance. Anyone injured inside your RV can make a claim against you, and this type of coverage is designed to cover such claims.

Many full-timers don’t realize they need this coverage until their insurance claims are denied because their RV is their primary residence. Another benefit of this coverage is higher limits of insurance on the contents of your rig. You are living full-time and the rig is your home. All that “stuff” you have should be covered. Of course the policy premium depends on the size of the deductible you set up. We try to have a $500 emergency fund just to cover deductibles. From So, You Want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised] available on Amazon.com.

Website of the day

Travel with a pet

From the USDA, here’s everything you need to know about traveling with a pet. And, if you happen to own a swan, pigeon or a quail, no, you cannot travel with it.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 14 percent say all their spendable income comes from current employment

• 15 percent do not own a “stick and brick home.” Their RV is their home!

• 29 percent bring a portable generator along with them on their RV travels

Recent poll: Have you ever met anyone when RVing who became a friend for years?

Trivia

If you’re selling your sticks-and-bricks home to go full-time, you may want to paint your front door before listing it for sale. According to a 2018 report from Zillow, homes with black or gray front doors sold for an average of $6,271 more than homes with other colored doors.

*What was an astronaut from the Apollo 17 mission allergic to? Hint: He should’ve changed careers… We told you yesterday.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Jelly, my service dog. I have PTSD and anxiety. She will sleep through a bear rooting through my garbage. The bear finds nothing and gets mad and scratches the side of my camper, she opens one eye and rolls over. Move her food bowl an inch and she is all over it.” —Em Burlingame

Just published! Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

We are pleased to report that the printed edition of Chuck Woodbury’s new book The ABCs of RVing is now available. The book is aimed at aspiring and first-time RVers and may also be ordered for immediate reading in a Kindle version.

Leave here with a laugh

I decided to quit my job as a personal trainer. I’m just not big enough or strong enough. I just handed in my too weak notice.

