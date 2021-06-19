RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1005

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 147,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. And we’ll explore where this wonderful lifestyle is heading in our ever more complex, crowded and uncertain world. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

Happy Juneteenth!

Our new national holiday

Cover story

The secret way RV parks will soon charge you more

By Chuck Woodbury

FOUNDER AND PUBLISHER

A

s I noted in issue 1,000, I have now purposely stepped out of the spotlight after 20 years of basking in its glow as editor of this illustrious publication. But I am not gone. Hah! Far from it. I am not retired and the last time I pinched myself I was not dead. I still have words in me that must come out. A writer writes and always will. It’s a law of nature.

What I must tell you about today is something I bet you have never thought of. Mike Gast, our new and incredibly magnificent contributor, will have much more to say on this subject beginning next weekend. But here’s a little preview.

You’ve heard of dynamic pricing, haven’t you? Airlines, hotels and Uber drivers practice it. It means you pay for services based on supply and demand. If you book a hotel room five months in advance for a holiday weekend you will likely get a better deal than if you try to reserve it two days in advance when only a few rooms are left. Same goes for a plane ticket. And, with Uber, if you want a ride at 4 a.m., it will cost you far less than a ride home from a sold-out Red Sox game – “supply and demand” at work.

So here is my preview of your RVing future. It’s scary if money is important to you. The message is this: Be prepared to pay more for a campsite in the years ahead, and be prepared to be denied a reservation for reasons you will never know…

Continued here.

• KOA now predicts even more campers this summer, including a whopping 20 million for July 4th weekend!

• Camping World’s Lemonis hits snag in building electric RVs

• Tony reviews the 2021 Jayco Eagle HT 31MB Fifth Wheel

Listen to this week's RVtravel.com podcast

RV DEALER DIRTY TACTICS EXPOSED

Are you a "spiral notebook commando?" You should be! Kevin Frazer of Cheyenne Camping Center goes to town on RV dealers' unscrupulous selling practices, tricks and traps. From his take on the motives of "chain-type" dealership groups, to financing, add-on costs, extended warranties and how customers are just a means to an end. [We've bleeped out his most scathing accusations in the interest of fairness. Caveat emptor!] Kevin advocates trusting your own "sixth sense," digging deep into reviews, and shows you how to be a savvy buyer.

Last week's Tip of the Day highlights in RV Daily Tips Newsletters

• Defrosting the RV freezer

• Readers’ “hidden” storage tips revealed

• An interesting way to find boondocking spots in the Southwest

• Follow these tips from a veteran RVer

• The sand struggle: A trick to keeping it out of your RV

RVtravel.com and the more than 700 newsletters about RVing we publish every year would not be possible without the financial support of our voluntary subscribers. Your contributions help us pay our writers for their time writing important in-depth stories instead of fluffy puff pieces we could get for free from PR people and influencers peddling a product. The RV industry wishes we would just shut up and quit rocking its “sell, sell, sell” boat —the next time you can’t get a campsite reservation think about that! We won’t shut up thanks to the caring four percent of our readers who believe our efforts are worth more than “free.” Please consider joining their ranks. Learn more or donate. Help us be the best we can be. Thank you!

Today's RV review…

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS Travel Trailer. He writes, “From both the standpoint of the layout of the Cougar 22MLS trailer and some qualitative features of the Keystone brand in general, plus some design features, I really like this model quite a bit.” Read more and peek inside.

Last week's reviews:

• 2022 Safari Condo Alto R1713 – Boondocking upgrade (update)

• Bürstner Lyseo Gallery prototype with inflatable second floor office

• 2022 Airstream Interstate 24X Class B Adventure Van

• 2022 LOKI Basecamp Falcon Series Pickup Camper

• Northwood Nash 18FM Travel Trailer

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

Featured article

Popular RVing YouTubers buying RV park; fans get first dibs on sites

John and Mercedes Condon were frustrated by their inability to find a decent campsite to use as a home base as they traveled the country, adding to the content on their “RV Odd Couple” website. So, they decided to buy their own campground.

“We are out there, on the road,” said John Condon, a successful contractor who now travels the U.S. with his wife and daughter. “We saw so many in our viewer family without a place to go, too. It’s hard to watch families being stranded or just fighting to find a place to stay.”

So what did they do? They decided to buy a campground. Continue reading and see why they’re giving fans first dibs on sites.

Cybercrime and ransomware attacks increasing. What this means for you and your RV

Reports of so-called “ransomware” cybercrime have been increasing, with stories of high-profile attacks against vital infrastructure, transportation, food production and medical facilities. A ferry system in Massachusetts, a major petroleum pipeline in the eastern U.S., as well as more than 560 healthcare facilities nationwide have been targeted. According to a recent report by National Public Radio, the U.S. suffered 65,000 ransomware attacks last year – that’s more than seven an hour. What does this have to do with you and your RV? Find out in this important article.

Campground Crowding: Even camp hosts are throwing in the towel!

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week readers, including a long-time camp host, are just giving up. Some of it is due to crowding, some due to lack of campground etiquette, and some due to increasing costs. But there are also some tips to help you find campsites. All that and much more here.

Last year at this time, these were the most popular articles

• Trailer hitch fail! Check this photo, then weep!

• Ten most popular vehicles towed behind motorhomes

• Oh, DEER! This highway disaster is WILD!

• Avoid the cordless drill blues

Have you already booked a campsite this summer in a National Park?

The Luci Light should be every RVers’ favorite light source

Tony Barthel recently reviewed the Luci Core light and had nothing but glowing things to say about it. He writes, “It’s a large puck with a white lens on one side and a solar panel on the other. At the bottom of the puck is a rubber cap that hides a Micro USB charging port and a button. That button toggles the light through three different brightness settings and a fourth setting that flashes the puck.” Read his review or order one for yourself here.

Brain Teaser

What can’t talk but will reply when spoken to?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

Road Trips

Quirky roadside stops with an interesting (and sometimes delicious!) history

By Chris Epting

Why do we wander? That’s what I asked you in my last column, where I acknowledged the importance of road trip culture. Are you on the road? Are you in the mood to explore a few pop culture landmarks that mark the American spirit of creativity, ingenuity and invention? Well, you’ve landed in the right place! Here are a few of my favorite places with an interesting history that will hopefully inspire your mind, heart… and stomach! Continue reading. Have you visited any of these landmarks? Let us know in the comments.

RVing grandparents make up for lost pandemic time with grandkids

One casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns was the unique relationship between a grandparent and a grandchild. The little ones change so much, so fast, that time lost with a grandchild is time lost forever. Continue reading for a great way to make up for lost time with your grandkids here.

No backyard? No problem! DoggieLawn is the perfect no-mow solution for RVers

If your pup, Fido or Fifi, is missing the backyard of their sticks-and-bricks home, bring it to them! DoggieLawn is an eco-friendly, real (yup, real) patch of grass that comes with you in the RV. If Fido hates going to the bathroom when you’re down in the Arizona desert, and Fifi doesn’t like going on the sands in Florida, DoggieLawn comes into play! Continue reading.

Take your ice cream cone out of your pocket! It’s illegal!

We received many interesting comments on a story we published recently about birds nesting inside a motorhome’s slide-out. … Many comments centered around the legality of destroying bird nests rather than taking precautionary actions, and that got me thinking… What other kinds of interesting or funny laws exist and how might they affect RVers? Read what Gail Marsh discovered. You’ll laugh at a lot of these!

• RV park owner throws in the towel. The business has changed, even shockingly (still on top for second week)

PLUS:

• Is the demise of mom-and-pop campgrounds really such a bad thing?

• Campground and RV Park News, June 12, 2021

• The sand struggle: A trick to keeping it out of your RV

• Is this stupid RVer behavior or not?

• Ways to keep the cool air IN the RV and the hot air OUT!

• Building an RV park: We see the light! Update on bank loan

• Camper’s death could have been prevented with a satellite messenger. Don’t let it happen to you!

• No power? No hookups? You’d better be prepared!

• Campground Crowding: A helpful tip to reserve spots: “Schedule backward”

• RV entry step system is too heavy and complicated!

• 2022 Ford Maverick: The cheapest of cheap pickup trucks

Tick Talk … Be prepared!

Ticks are more rampant than ever this season and, as RVers, it’s important you know how to prevent them from latching onto you, and what to do if they do. Here are two important articles to bookmark:

‘Tis the season for tick talk

In this helpful article, Kate Doherty details everything you need to know about ticks – where they live (and what types of terrain), how they transmit disease, what to do if a tick gets on your pet(s), DIY and natural prevention measures, and how to remove a tick if you get bit. All this and much more, right here.

Warning: If bit by a tick, there’s a 50% chance you’ll get Lyme disease

That headline is true! If you didn’t know Lyme disease was transmitted by ticks, you should read this article by Gail Marsh, who tells you the scary truths about the disease. Learn the symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, and preventive measures of this scary disease in this article.

DID YOU KNOW? Unlike many other biting pests, ticks are adapted to feed for long periods of time. They bury their curved teeth deeply into the skin of a host, so they can remain securely attached for days on end to eat. It’s important to note that ticks typically require 24-48 hours of feeding before they can successfully transmit infections like Lyme disease. So get rid of that free-loader pronto!

Phone Photography Tips

Tip #7: Tap your screen to set focus

By Mike Gast



Welcome to the 7th installment of “Getting The Most From Your Smartphone Photos.” Each week, we look at an easy-to-use tip that will take your “unshareable” cell phone pictures and turn them into photos you’d be proud to hang on the wall of your RV. This week’s tip is about developing a new habit to help you take crisp, in-focus shots. It’s as simple as tapping your screen. Learn more here.

RV Gadgets and Gizmos

Fridge Fixer keeps residential refrigerator doors closed in RVs

Americans are an ingenious lot. We see a problem. We solve a problem. Whether that problem be big or small, we don’t hesitate to provide a cool solution. And speaking of cool, one of the problems many RVers have is that their residential refrigerators don’t stay closed when going down the road. Solution? Fridge Fixer™. Read what Tony Barthel thinks about this nifty gadget, and watch a short video, here.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

The only thing we have to say about this is “woooooow.” Oh, and that we REALLY wish we’d known about it sooner. Click here.

RVelectricity

We’re looking for melted 30-amp shore power connectors

Mike Zimmerman (from the RVelectricity Facebook group) and Mike Sokol are trying to determine the frequency and cause of burned and melted shore power connections on either the pedestal (TT-30) or RV (L5-30) connectors for shore power hookups. Read more and please take the survey here.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

HUGE Klein Non-Contact Voltage Tester Recall

If you have a Klein NCVT-1 Non-Contact Voltage Tester like the one pictured here, it’s been recalled due to a switch problem that could present a shock hazard. Stop using it immediately. Read more here.

RV Tire Safety

Are tire pressure recommendations changing?

A question from an RVer: “I have a 2020 Ford F-250 and an Airstream 33′ travel trailer. I’ve read a lot of discussion about tire pressure, but nothing real current. What I mean is, the newer F-250 door column states for these Michelin tires now, 60 psi front and 65 psi rear. The tires max at 80 psi on the sidewall, which was my experience with prior year F-250’s on the door column too. But the tech at the dealership said they’ve changed and that with normal driving you can run 80 psi, but harsher ride and you’ll run the ‘middles out of them.'”

Read the rest of the question and Roger Marble’s response here.

The Digital RVer

Reasons to share map locations with friends and family

Both Google Maps and Apple Find Me have the ability to share locations with specified people. Once that’s done, you can look at a map at any time and see where your friends are. That comes in very handy when you’re traveling or meeting up with another RVing couple. Or you can have fun traveling even if it’s not your own travels! Chris Guld of Geeks on Tour tells you how to do it here.

Easy-to-use device helps you stay in touch with loved ones; Portal is a step above the rest

If the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us anything, it’s the importance of staying connected with friends and loved ones. … Services such as FaceTime and Zoom certainly helped close the gap on live, face-to-face communications from afar. But there is another pretty cool tool out there RVers might want to consider. I’ve had a Facebook Portal device in my home (and on the road) for a few years now. … Read why Mike Gast thinks this is such a cool device, and how he uses it daily, here.

Recipe of the Day

Roasted Pistachio Salmon with Maple Whiskey Sauce

by Patricia Naveira from Burbank, CA

This sauce is so decadently delicious! The maple flavor is far more prominent than that of the whiskey, which suited my palette just right. It’s perfect atop the salmon, but would be wonderful on chicken as well.

Now that’s a recipe to spoil Dad or Grandpa with! Get the recipe.

Other recipes featured in this week's Daily Tips Newsletters:

• Meatloaf on the Grill

• Coconut Beer Shrimp With Sweet and Tangy Sauce

• Frosted Fudge Brownies

• Spinach Artichoke Lasagna Rolls

• Dorito Taco Salad

Readers' Pet of the Day

“Six-month-old golden retriever, Hazel Bee, who loves going camping. Waiting for Mom to load the motorhome for Leavenworth, WA.” —Kathy Knnaird

Pets featured in this past week's RV Daily Tips:

• Toby, Dudley, Diesel, Annabel & Oscar • Bella • Bing, Spooky, Stucky & Luna • Billie & Lexi • Henry

Vintage Postcard of the Week

Postcards owned by Colleen and Ed Weum, Pacific Northwest Postcard Club. Read more about their 90,000 postcard collection here.

Trivia

If you’re sitting at a desk right now, you might want to stop reading… The average office desk has 400 times more bacteria than a toilet (and, FYI, it’s pretty much the same with a vehicle’s steering wheel). Ewwwwwwwww.

Also: How many RVtravel.com readers went “steady” in high school? We were surprised by the results of our poll. We had no idea! See for yourself.

Word and Phrase Origins

From the book, Word and Phrase Origins by Robert Hendrickson:

cereal. Gardeners have prayed to many garden deities through the ages. After a drought ruined crops in 496 B.C., Roman priests insisted that a new goddess named Ceres be worshipped and prayed to for rain. When the drought ended, Ceres became a protector of the crops and the first grains harvested each year were sacrificed to her and called cerealis, meaning “Of Ceres.” From cerealis came the English word cereal, which honors the goddess every morning on millions of breakfast tables. Ceres’ Greek counterpart was Demeter, the goddess of fruit, crops and vegetables.

Laugh of the Week

Why did the poor man sell yeast?

To raise some dough!

Leave with a song from the past

“Somewhere Over the Rainbow”

About five minutes into the “Wizard Of Oz,” Dorothy (Judy Garland) sings this classic song after failing to get Aunt Em, Uncle Henry, and the farmhands to listen to her story of an unpleasant incident involving her dog, Toto, and the town spinster. Aunt Em tells her to “find yourself a place where you won’t get into any trouble.” This prompts Dorothy to walk off, musing to Toto, “Do you suppose there is such a place, Toto? There must be. It’s not a place you can get to by a boat, or a train. It’s far, far away. Behind the moon, beyond the rain…”, and then she begins singing. Later, Garland recorded the song with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra as a promise to World War II soldiers of better days to come.

