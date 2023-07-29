This heavy-duty water flow meter is my new favorite tool!

The black water and gray water tanks can stink! I have used several different water flow meters over the last few years to monitor the amount of water I add to the holding tanks when flushing. Because they have been plastic and prone to leaks, I buy two at a time.

Flushing tanks

Note that most manufacturers do not approve of closing the tank valves when flushing. Overfilling them would lead to disaster. Think eruption of black water through the RV toilet. I am conservative on the amount of water I put in and add about 1/2 of what the tanks hold. I never, ever leave while flushing. No talking, no distractions, just watch the flow meter for safety. I learned this more-involved technique at an RV seminar for deep cleaning when not just using the integrated flush.

Mind you, it is not for the faint of heart. My husband just can’t stand to see what comes out. I, on the other hand, am perversely fascinated by getting a clean tank.

My last meter finally sprang a leak and I knew there just had to be a better quality one available. My husband’s mantra swirling through my head, “Buy the best, and you’ll only cry once.” I started my Amazon search.

Krageröd Garden Hose Water Meter

I found one that I have put to the test and so far it’s working great. While most of the meter is plastic, the connectors are metal and I am hoping that will help with longevity. It measures liters and gallons, and is easy to set up and reset. It does track nine different flows, but I am only interested in one!

