Saturday, July 29, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeGear & Gadgets
Gear & Gadgets

This heavy-duty water flow meter is my new favorite tool!

By Nanci Dixon
0
Heavy duty water flow meter

The black water and gray water tanks can stink! I have used several different water flow meters over the last few years to monitor the amount of water I add to the holding tanks when flushing. Because they have been plastic and prone to leaks, I buy two at a time.

Flushing tanks

Note that most manufacturers do not approve of closing the tank valves when flushing. Overfilling them would lead to disaster. Think eruption of black water through the RV toilet. I am conservative on the amount of water I put in and add about 1/2 of what the tanks hold. I never, ever leave while flushing. No talking, no distractions, just watch the flow meter for safety. I learned this more-involved technique at an RV seminar for deep cleaning when not just using the integrated flush.

Mind you, it is not for the faint of heart. My husband just can’t stand to see what comes out. I, on the other hand, am perversely fascinated by getting a clean tank.

My last meter finally sprang a leak and I knew there just had to be a better quality one available. My husband’s mantra swirling through my head, “Buy the best, and you’ll only cry once.” I started my Amazon search.

Krageröd Garden Hose Water Meter

I found one that I have put to the test and so far it’s working great. While most of the meter is plastic, the connectors are metal and I am hoping that will help with longevity. It measures liters and gallons, and is easy to set up and reset. It does track nine different flows, but I am only interested in one!

I found it on Amazon and so far have been very impressed. Learn more or order one for yourself here.

##RVT1115

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
Fight RV crime! Install a GPS tracker in your RV—It’s easy!
Next article
Remember this critical item when RVing with your dog

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE