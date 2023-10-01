Help! How do I keep cockroaches out of my RV?

Dear Dave,

How do you keep cockroaches out of your RV? I have a 2016 Wildcat Maxx and am heading to Texas from Wyoming. Wyoming…no roaches. Texas…huge roaches. My camper has an outside access door to the garbage and I am afraid it’s also a neon sign welcoming the little critters. We have installed a can that has a lid that seals. What else can be done? —Theresa, 2016 Wildcat Maxx

Dear Theresa,

Insects and pests of all kinds have been a frustrating issue for RVers for years and it seems there are dozens of opinions on how to prevent or get rid of certain types of “critters.” Keeping cockroaches out of your RV requires a combination of prevention and regular maintenance.

Keep your rig clean

Cockroaches are drawn to smells from food such as crumbs in drawers and cabinets, spills such as fruit juices and sodas, and garbage. Keep your rig clean by emptying or vacuuming drawers and cabinets, wiping off countertops and mopping floors, and thoroughly rinsing out sinks to keep the smells down.

Use airtight containers to store food, as cockroaches can eat through plastic bags and paper boxes. Empty the trash frequently and clean the container.

Seal entry points

As you indicated, the access door to the garbage is a welcome sign for cockroaches, so it is important to keep it closed as much as possible. Inspect the entire rig for any gaps, cracks, or other entry points and seal them up with caulk, foam insulation, or rubber sealant.

Check all windows and roof vent screens to ensure there are no gaps, holes, or tears that would allow them to get in. Use a mesh patch kit to close any gaps found.

Manage pet food

Typically RVers with pets leave the pet food outside in a bowl along with water, which is a buffet for all types of pests! Keep unused pet food in an airtight container and clean out the pet food bowl when they are done eating.

Get rid of them right away

If you see a cockroach in your rig, it’s too late for prevention but not too late to get rid of them. There are several different species of cockroaches; however, the most common carry their eggs for a couple of days up to 30 days. So getting rid of the critters as soon as you see them is important. You can vacuum them up or spray them with a commercial spray or DIY version.

Boric acid is a popular product to kill cockroaches as it is harmless to humans and pets. Mix with peanut butter and put it on a paper plate. This will attract and eventually kill them. Borax can also be used, which will dehydrate them quickly. Mix equal parts Borax and sugar to attract them and sprinkle the mixture anywhere you think they may be hiding. Diatomaceous earth can also be used; however, it is messy and typically used outside.

Prevention

There are many commercial products on the market that help keep cockroaches from entering your rig. However, keep in mind that your RV has a confined living area and the smells of some of the insecticides can be overwhelming. Most pests do not like the smell of mint-based extracts, so you can make your own preventive concoction according to what smell you like. Peppermint- and spearmint-soaked cotton balls placed in cabinets and under the bed can help deter them. Some have used bay leaves, eucalyptus, and even cypress oil. Sometimes it takes a little experimenting to come up with the best solution.

Let’s see what our readers have used for their battle with cockroaches.

You might also enjoy this from Dave

8 tips to ward off mosquitoes inside and outside of the RV

Dear Dave,

How do the mosquitoes keep getting into the cabin of my RV? I tried sealing the chassis air filter, but it did not help. Could they be getting in the air conditioner or furnace ductwork? I can’t find any significant gaps anywhere. —Bill, 2016 Itasca Navion

Read Dave’s answer.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

Send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2221