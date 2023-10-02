New 2024 RV offerings from the RV Open House—Part 2

Today is my second day of coverage of the RV Open House, an RV industry show for dealers where many of the deals are made for RV inventory throughout the entire year. If you missed yesterday’s summary, you can find that here.

Know, too, that I will be writing a full review of all the RVs I cover here, but these are your samples. Kind of like going to a buffet and then, later, ordering off the menu. So let’s start with some motorized RVs I saw.

Chinook Class B+ RV

On the motorized side of life I did finally see a Chinook Class B+ RV, and they’re quite nice. The model I saw also had a Murphy bed, which really takes up all the space in the walkway of this rig. I have written a review of Chinook’s offerings in the past, and it was good to see them in person.

Global Expedition Vehicles Patagonia

In the same display was an absolutely ludicrous Global Expedition Vehicles Patagonia. This beast was shown with enormous Michelin tires, and the whole vehicle had a military feel to it. These are mostly custom built, so the one I saw featured tiled floors. It also had a drawer-style fridge and induction cooktop. The motorhome body actually is designed to “float” on the chassis to reduce vibration and shaking, and it’s rather impressive. It should be for about 3/4-of-a-million bucks.

Incidentally, this giant rig is outfitted with a Mastervolt power system, and I got to see our friends at ABC Upfitters.

Ibex RV Suite

The folks at Ibex have a new series called the RV Suite. Essentially, if you’ve ever watched those tiny house videos, that’s what this is. It’s a boxy build without slides but can be a cabin or full-time living vehicle. The bathroom is really spacious in this. The main living space offers a flexible lounge that can be a day bed, couch, bed or even fainting couch. In the back is a rather open room where a table can pop-up from the road side, so you have a dining space. But you can also fold down the wall to reveal a king-sized bed.

There is even a back porch with cargo tie-downs. This unusual rig is all-electric, including the heat. There’s even a voice assistant built into this rig which, I hope, works better than our friend who lives in our own smartphones.

Cherokee Timberwolf Mini Loft

Similarly, Cherokee’s Timberwolf team showed off their Mini Loft. This thing, too, is a tiny house in every sense. It features a loft at either end and also has a back porch. The model comes with a washer-dryer and dishwasher, and is more traditional with a propane stove and heat. I can see this and the RV Suite being used for vacation rentals or if you own a property and want a tiny house you could tow with a 3/4-ton pickup.

Ember RV Overland—my favorite

My absolute favorite RV at the show was one I may buy in the next year. It was the new Ember RV Overland 240TKR, truly the most innovative travel trailer I have ever seen. Ever.

You could call this a toy hauler, and that’s sort of what it looks like. It has the reconfigurable bunks like the Ember RV 190MSL, but also a large ramp which can be a patio deck.

But the real magic comes in the front bedroom where there are two front Murphy beds. You can open either or both of these beds. A hanging wardrobe can separate them or can be moved to either side so that the result is a king-sized bed.

Further, there is a table on the camp side. It can be moved on the Ember Track system up and down, so it could be a standing desk, a table, a counter or just removed altogether. The same is true of the bunks in the back.

Attendance at the show

Overall, the show was somewhat lightly attended by dealers owing to the nervous feel in the industry over slowing sales. But those who did attend got to see some pretty innovative things happening. Smaller trailers were all the rage, and there was lots of new technology and floor plans to see.

Many companies showed models that were less fully equipped, and lower prices are the trend as well. Hooray for that.

Of course, I’ll have the full story of all these rigs coming up, and I appreciate your reading my reviews here.



These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer's own research. They are based on information from a single unit and may not reflect your actual experience. Shop your RV and dealership carefully before making a buying decision.



