Friday, April 29, 2022

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeCamping & Parks
Camping & Parks

Foss State Park is a hidden gem campground (and it’s empty!)

By Nanci Dixon
0
Photo Credit Nanci Dixon
Foss State Park, Oklahoma

A hidden gem campground is found at Foss State Park in Foss, Oklahoma. After driving six hours in miserable and unforgiving 37 mph wind gusts, we never thought we would find such a gem of a state park within seven miles of I-40. Not only did we have a premium site with 50-amp electric service and water in an almost empty campground, but it is also on the lake! I didn’t know Oklahoma had a lot of lakes, particularly ones devoted to recreation and RV campgrounds.

Foss State Park has a total of 108 RV sites and 70 tent sites dotted around or near the lake. 10 of those have full hookups! The remaining RV sites are considered semi-modern-electric with water. The majority are 30/50 amp. Nine are 30 amp only.

They have several group pavilions, fishing, boating, cabins, a swimming beach and hiking trails. One of the trails is a “Heart Healthy” one-mile hike. The marina even has an ADA-certified fishing deck.

Hidden Campground gem
Foss State Park, Foss, Oklahoma. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

Granted, we are here in April, so the temps are in the low 40s at night and the wind is still hearty 30-40 mph gusts. The park is empty. Wonderfully, surprisingly empty even for a weekday in April. I love it!

Camping is by reservation only. More information on this amazing hidden gem campground, Foss State Park, is available here.

Hidden campground gem
Foss State Park, Oklahoma Sunset. Photo credit: Nanci Dixon

##RVT1050

Previous articleA cool boondocking gadget: Cuisinart EvolutionX battery-powered blender
Next articleThe recovery of the stately Fulton Mansion on Texas Coastal Bend

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

DMCA.com Protection Status

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.