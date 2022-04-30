Foss State Park is a hidden gem campground (and it’s empty!)

A hidden gem campground is found at Foss State Park in Foss, Oklahoma. After driving six hours in miserable and unforgiving 37 mph wind gusts, we never thought we would find such a gem of a state park within seven miles of I-40. Not only did we have a premium site with 50-amp electric service and water in an almost empty campground, but it is also on the lake! I didn’t know Oklahoma had a lot of lakes, particularly ones devoted to recreation and RV campgrounds.

Foss State Park has a total of 108 RV sites and 70 tent sites dotted around or near the lake. 10 of those have full hookups! The remaining RV sites are considered semi-modern-electric with water. The majority are 30/50 amp. Nine are 30 amp only.

They have several group pavilions, fishing, boating, cabins, a swimming beach and hiking trails. One of the trails is a “Heart Healthy” one-mile hike. The marina even has an ADA-certified fishing deck.

Granted, we are here in April, so the temps are in the low 40s at night and the wind is still hearty 30-40 mph gusts. The park is empty. Wonderfully, surprisingly empty even for a weekday in April. I love it!

Camping is by reservation only. More information on this amazing hidden gem campground, Foss State Park, is available here.

