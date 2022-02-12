Questionable RVing features: What were they thinking?

Have you ever wondered, “What were they thinking?” when you encountered a feature “designed” to enhance your RVing experience?

My college years were spent earning a degree in architecture. My professors taught me and other students how form follows function. Per the folks at Wiki, “Form follows function is a principle that proposes a building’s purpose should be the starting point for its design rather than its aesthetics.” A few residential examples of “form follows function” include: a solar home with large windows facing south to catch the sun’s rays, the dining room located next to the kitchen, bedrooms located near a bathroom, a house in a heavy snow area will have a steeply pitched roof to shed snow, etc.

This concept must be rather ingrained in me for when I encounter a poorly “designed” feature intended to support RVers in their travels, I wonder “what were they thinking?” Or, more concisely, “What was the designer thinking?”

When it comes to RVing features, form doesn’t always follow function

Unfortunately, when it comes to things like RV hookups, dump stations, RV “friendly” fuel stations, campsites, and other features meant to improve RVers’ experiences, form often doesn’t follow function! I often wonder if someone even bothered to research the functions of RVs to arrive at the form, i.e., design?

It doesn’t take a lot of research to discover most RVs have an entry door on the curbside (passenger side); they are long and are more difficult to maneuver; utility hookups like water and electrical are typically on the roadside (driver’s side) and the sewer/gray water terminations are also on the roadside; sewer doesn’t flow uphill (basic law of physics); RVs are taller than an average passenger vehicle and difficult to back up, especially if towing and backing into a space on the drivers blind side.

My most recent encounter with form NOT following function was when my wife and I pulled into a tribal casino that welcomed RVers to spend the night for free in a designated RV area. Their website even stated that many of their RV sites included electricity and water! A quick satellite peek on Google Maps (see photo above) showed long paved sites that were well marked out and numbered. I could even make out the utility hookups located in the concrete curbed islands. I thought, wow, somebody went to the trouble to see what the needs of RVers are! We marked the casino on the map as a definite place to stop for the night.

Casino RV parking looked great in satellite image, but …

When my wife and I arrived, it had everything as advertised. The only problem was the whole RV area sloped heavily to one side. Even worse, the RV spaces were diagonal to the slope, preventing me and others with travel trailers/fifth wheels from orienting our RV facing downhill so we could raise the nose of our units to become level. Why would some designer go to the work of designing spaces that were wide and long enough for RVs, even including water and electricity with a power pedestal designed for RVs, while missing the most basic required element of all—being level or creating a site that would easily accommodate an RVer to level their rig? Luckily for me I hadn’t burned all my campfire wood from the night before which served as cribbing to level my RV.

I guess I will just add this to my list of “what were they thinking” items such as sewer receptacles that are higher than the RVs termination outlet, power pedestals in “non-electric” sites, picnic tables on the roadside (driver’s side of the campsites), dump stations with pads that slope away from the dump opening, power pedestals located in low spots where water ponds, campsites with no way to pull into them unless you go around the one-way loop in the wrong direction, RV “friendly” fuel stations with lack of turning radius to exit the pumps, “U”-shaped dump station drives with the dump on the outside of the bend where can’t you pull up close to it or see it in your mirrors, etc.

What about you? What have you encountered in your RV travels that had you questioning “What were they thinking” where form didn’t follow function?

Please share. Photos too!

