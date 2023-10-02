RV Daily Tips. Monday, October 2, 2023

Issue 2221

Tip of the Day

Tips for removing stains and odors from plastic storage containers

By Gail Marsh

Leftovers! I love leftovers because they make for a quick and easy RV meal—perfect after a day of sightseeing, hiking, or traveling to our newest RV site. However, I don’t like what leftovers sometimes leave behind—food stains and odors in the plastic storage containers! Removing these nuisances from your containers can help extend the life of the containers as well as keep your RV cupboards smelling fresh. So, here are some tried-and-true ways of removing food stains and odors from plastic food storage containers.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Help! How do I keep cockroaches out of my RV?

Dear Dave,

How do you keep cockroaches out of your RV? I have a 2016 Wildcat Maxx and am heading to Texas from Wyoming. Wyoming…no roaches. Texas…huge roaches. My camper has an outside access door to the garbage and I am afraid it’s also a neon sign welcoming the little critters. We have installed a can that has a lid that seals. What else can be done? —Theresa, 2016 Wildcat Maxx

Read Dave's answer

RV Reviews

New 2024 RV offerings from the RV Open House—Part 2

By Tony Barthel

Today is my second day of coverage of the RV Open House, an RV industry show for dealers where many of the deals are made for RV inventory throughout the entire year. If you missed yesterday’s summary, you can find that here.

Know, too, that I will be writing a full review of all the RVs I cover here, but these are your samples. Kind of like going to a buffet and then, later, ordering off the menu. So let’s start with some motorized RVs I saw.

Click here to read

In the RV Shop with Dustin

A look at how we do a full RV rear wall replacement

In the video below, we are looking at one of our customer’s RVs. They recently clipped the rear wall on their Grand Design Reflection. Check out the repairs we made, like doing a full RV rear wall replacement, and what we still have left to do!

Click here to see

Video of the day

Fiberglass RV polish and restoration 101

By Cheri Sicard

Fiberglass RV polish, restoration, care, and maintenance are all part of a different animal than caring for traditional RVs. In the video below, Todd and Cara of the Runaway Roses YouTube channel are going to show and tell us all about it.

These fiberglass RV polish tips will work on campers, trailers, boats, or any other kind of fiberglass vessel.

Click here to watch

A tire failed. What should you do to prevent another one?

By Roger Marble

You just had a tire failure. Did you take appropriate action to prevent a reoccurrence? If someone has a problem with a tire it would help us all if some effort was made to learn the real root cause. If the root cause is a manufacturing problem, then it should be reported to NHTSA. If enough complaints are received there is the possibility of a recall. Read more.

Our favorite camping directories

At RVtravel.com we have worked closely with Roundabout Publications for two decades, our favorite publisher of campground directories. Here are some of their most recent titles:

Camping in America’s City & Town Parks • Camping in America’s County Parks • Camping in State Parks (Western USA) • Camping in State Parks (Eastern USA) • Corps of Engineers Camping • National Forest Camping • Bureau of Land Management Camping • Van and RV Camping at State Recreation Areas.

Quick Tip

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. –Our thanks to George B.!

Website of the day

50 Great Articles and Essays about Travel and Adventure

Put on your reading glasses, grab a blanket and kick up your feet, these are some of the best essays about travel of all time. Happy reading!

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

Recipe of the Day

Homemade Apple Butter

by Susan Bickta from Kutztown, PA

Apple butter is very versatile. It can be added to oatmeal, served on top of pancakes, smeared onto a slice of toast with butter, added to baked goods, and more. Thick and super yummy, this slow cooker recipe is so good you’ll be finding places to add a dollop. It does take a while for this to cook, but the plus side is your kitchen smells like apple pie while this simmers in the Crock Pot.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

California has approximately 840 miles of shoreline along its coast. But that pales in comparison to Montana’s Fort Peck Lake. With its irregular shoreline, it has approximately 1,520 miles.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“We have two Schnauzers. Roxy is a female, a year-and-a-half old, is black and white party color, and Lulu is a black Schnauzer female that’s 3 months old.” —Barbara Stewart

