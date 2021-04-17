New Hyundai Santa Cruz pickup truck has identity crisis

By James Raia

The 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is getting a lot of attention as the South Korean manufacturer’s first pickup truck. But it already doesn’t want to be stereotyped.

Hyundai has identified its new crossover vehicle, scheduled for unveiling later this year, as an SAV. It’s not a sport utility vehicle or a pickup truck. It’s a sport adventure vehicle.

The manufacturer is marketing the new vehicle as combining an SUV, but engineered like a car, with pickup truck characteristics.

Hyundai Santa Cruz: Two engines available

The 2022 vehicle will have a small, open cargo bed and seating for five occupants.

Despite its South Korean headquarters, the SAV will be built in the carmaker’s factory in Montgomery, Alabama.

According to one reviewer, “Comparing Ford F-150s, Rams and Chevrolet Silverados to the Santa Cruz is like comparing a Bengal tiger to the housecat on your sofa.”

Standard with a lockable bed cover, the new Hyundai will be slightly longer than 16 feet, with a four-foot-long bed.

It will be available in models with 190 and 275 horsepower. Hyundai has promoted SAV with a towing capacity of 5,000 pounds. It will be reminiscent of the Chevrolet El Camino and Ford Ranchero, as well as the Subaru Baja and Brat.

