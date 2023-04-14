How often should I repack my RV’s wheel bearings?

Dear Dave,

I have read so many different opinions about whether to repack wheel bearings or use the external grease nipples. Some things I have read: that wheel bearings should be repacked every 12 months, just inspected every 12 months, external grease application is sufficient, and if you add too much grease through the external nipples you could blow out the seals. What is your recommendation on wheel bearing maintenance? Thank you. —Leigh, 2022 Grand Design Imagine 22MLE

Dear Leigh,

It seems everyone has an opinion on when to repack trailer wheel bearings—some even have two opinions! The recommended repack and inspection depends on the type of bearing/axle assembly and usage.

Bearing Buddy

This product, in my opinion, has the most widespread misinformation on the internet. I see posts that state you keep pumping grease periodically into the Zerk fitting until you see grease, or that it doesn’t need to be resealed for 5 years!

According to the Bearing Buddy site, grease is added until it pushes the piston out, which protects the inside of the hub from the outside environment. This is designed to keep water from entering when the axle is submerged in water, such as loading and unloading a boat. An automatic pressure relief feature prevents overfilling, which means any additional grease will ooze out around the ring.

What is interesting is the etrailer.com website that sells the Bearing Buddy has two completely different recommendations. One of the “experts” states that if you maintain the grease, you do not need to repack and inspect periodically. Another states that bearing manufacturers still recommend inspection and repacking, as necessary, every 12 months or 12,000 miles.

What the Bearing Buddy is useful for

When you look at a diagram, it is clear the grease only gets behind the Bearing Buddy O-ring and seal and not to the bearings. So, it is designed to prevent water from getting to the bearings and seals. All the documentation on the site talks about how the bearings get hot driving down the road and then submerging them in cold water acts as a vacuum drawing in moisture. The Bearing Buddy is an add-on cap, not a bearing assembly. The main advantage of the Bearing Buddy is the moisture protection, as most axle assembly manufacturers recommend removing and repacking the bearing and seals after every water immersion. Not with Bearing Buddy.

I ran a company called Easiwash for the past 10 years. We had three trucks and trailers, each putting on more than 100K miles annually. I can verify the Bearing Buddy did not lubricate the inner bearings and had to be repacked periodically. We used an Infrared Temperature Gauge to determine what heat was being generated, as a sudden spike in temperature would tell us a lot about what was happening inside the hub assembly and brake drums.

E-Z Lube by Dexter

The E-Z Lube spindle allows new grease to be pumped into the Zerk fitting. It then flows through the hollow opening in the spindle to the inner bearing, forcing old grease out and pumping new grease in. This is one of the best methods to periodically add new grease. However, they still recommend pulling the bearings out and visually inspecting and repacking, if necessary, once a year or every 12,000 miles.

Nev-R-Lube By Dexter

Dexter’s Nev-R-Lube bearings are comprised of opposite tapered bearings designed into a sealed, precision ground cup. As stated, they never need lubrication. However, they do recommend removing and inspecting the bearings once a year. Unlike the Bearing Buddy and E-Z Lube, the Nev-R-Lube system is not designed to be submersed in water.

So, you can see there are different recommendations for different systems. However, all recommend visually inspecting once a year, and most do not recommend a pneumatic grease gun as it can blow out the seals.

