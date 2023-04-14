RV Daily Tips. Friday, April 14, 2023

Issue 2100

Tip of the Day

Hey, RVers! Watch out for road hazards!

By Gail Marsh

There’s no better feeling than getting your RV out on the road and pointed in the direction of your destination. Now all you need to do is sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride, right? Wrong! While you may have carefully packed and thoroughly checked over your rig, you still need to stay alert. Watch out for these common road hazards to avoid injury to yourself, your passengers, and your RV.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

How often should I repack my RV’s wheel bearings?

Dear Dave,

I have read so many different opinions about whether to repack wheel bearings or use the external grease nipples. Some things I have read: that wheel bearings should be repacked every 12 months, just inspected every 12 months, external grease application is sufficient, and if you add too much grease through the external nipples you could blow out the seals. What is your recommendation on wheel bearing maintenance? Thank you. —Leigh, 2022 Grand Design Imagine 22MLE

Read Dave’s answer

In the RV shop with Dustin

Checking out the new Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant

In this video I compare the original butyl/putty tape application to a new product on the market – Dicor Butyl Rubber Sealant. I share my initial thoughts and the pros and cons of this new product.

Click here

Video of the day

Visiting the stunning Dignity statue in South Dakota

By Cheri Sicard

Today’s video is a quick one, but I hope you all take a moment to appreciate its beauty as it highlights South Dakota’s spectacular Dignity statue.

A visit to the Dignity statue is a must-stop if you are ever traveling on I-90 through South Dakota. But in the meantime, the video below will let you get a glimpse of it, photographed at night in order to set off its breathtaking inserts.

Click here to watch

The #1 MOST important thing to do BEFORE starting an RV remodel

By Cheri Sicard

Surprisingly, I have never seen this important bit of RV remodel advice mentioned in any of the hundreds of articles I’ve read and videos I’ve watched on the topic. But after owning RVs for most of my life, and especially after remodeling two of them, I KNOW for a fact that it is essential. I also know from experience it can save you a lot of time and money. Not to mention aggravation. Find out what this MOST important thing is here.

Quick Tip

Bugged by mosquitoes?

We haven’t been able to independently verify this one, but some say using LED lamps and flashlights attract fewer of the little bloodsuckers. Have any of you noticed any difference?

Website of the day

Best Photo Editing Apps in 2023 (Free & Paid)

If you’re a photographer and want to step up your editing game (hey, even if you’re not a photographer!), check out this list. We’re going to try some of these out!

Recipe of the Day

Garlicky Olive Cheese Bread

by Cathie Valentine from Graniteville, SC

Wow, this garlicky olive cheese bread practically melts in your mouth as you sink your teeth into it. It’s filled with black olives, green olives, and fresh garlic mixed with a creamy cheese mixture. Serve as an appetizer with a little marinara sauce for dipping. This cheese bread would also make a delicious side dish to steak.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The genetic mutation that causes red hair also causes a resistance to anesthesia. People with red hair have a significantly increased resistance to pain blocking meds and anesthesia. Hundreds of surveyed dentists in this research reported that their most anxious patients were, indeed, redheads.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Remi (Boston Terrier) loves to go glamping but isn’t too excited about riding in the truck.” —Randy Huggins

Leave here with a laugh

Sometimes on your travels, you come upon a strange mailbox…

