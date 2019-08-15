How to keep reminders by location rather than time

Have you ever wished you could remember to do something when you’re in a particular place? Like when you were visiting friends in Oregon and they told you, “If you get to Newport, you must eat at Moe’s!” or when you keep telling yourself, “Next time I’m at my sister’s house, make sure to show her how to use her printer from her tablet.” Or, “When we drive thru Camp Verde, check to see if the Verizon signal is strong enough for us to stay there.”

All three of these examples are things that Google Keep can remind you to do. The last one, about checking the Verizon signal is something I used. I knew I would forget to do it unless I could get a reminder, but any normal reminder system would just beep me at a certain time. I didn’t know what time we would be driving thru the town, I wanted a reminder when we were at that location. Google Keep, on my Android phone, knew when we hit the limits of Camp Verde and popped up a notification reminding me to check the Verizon signal.

If you’ve tried other note taking apps and found them either too complex or too simple, give Google Keep a try. It is an easy note taking service with lots of features. To learn more about Google Keep see our recent “What Does This Button Do?” Episode 173.

We also covered keep in a much earlier Episode # 13. It’s a half hour show all about taking notes on your mobile devices. A discussion of Google Keep starts at 13:24

App Name: Keep

Author: Google

Price: Free

Available for Android or iOS and on the web and chrome store.

