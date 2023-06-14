RV slide-outs: Important tips and maintenance

In this RV slide-out tips and maintenance video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning to inspecting to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.

Join me during this 2019 Grand Design Momentum’s exterior evaluation series, where each video concentrates on different areas of the unit. I will share my tips and tricks on maintenance and repairs.

Also, don’t forget to treat the wiper seals with a slide-out wiper seal treatment and make sure the wheels underneath the slide are clean and lubed as well.

Make sure to check all the hardware, sealants, seams, moldings, joints, corners, rails, flanges, rollers, and ramps, for anything lost or separated. Water is the number one killer on the slide-outs!

When servicing your slide-outs, a trick I like is to take my 12-volt/18-volt blower and a long swiffer sweeper and blow out/dust underneath them. I do this by running the room about 95% out and blowing from inside out.

