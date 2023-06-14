Tuesday, June 13, 2023

RV slide-outs: Important tips and maintenance

By Dustin Simpson
In this RV slide-out tips and maintenance video, we’ll show you how to keep your RV slide-out in good condition. From cleaning to inspecting to fixing, we’ll cover everything you need to know to keep your slide-out working as it should.

Join me during this 2019 Grand Design Momentum’s exterior evaluation series, where each video concentrates on different areas of the unit. I will share my tips and tricks on maintenance and repairs.

Also, don’t forget to treat the wiper seals with a slide-out wiper seal treatment and make sure the wheels underneath the slide are clean and lubed as well.

Make sure to check all the hardware, sealants, seams, moldings, joints, corners, rails, flanges, rollers, and ramps, for anything lost or separated. Water is the number one killer on the slide-outs!

We recommend that you service your RV’s slide-outs at least once every 12 months.

When servicing your slide-outs, a trick I like is to take my 12-volt/18-volt blower and a long swiffer sweeper and blow out/dust underneath them. I do this by running the room about 95% out and blowing from inside out.

DIY product links for RV slide-out maintenance:

Please follow us on YouTube, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.

Thank you,
Dustin

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
