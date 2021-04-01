By James Raia

Hyundai wants to change the standard industry term “Sport Utility Vehicle” to “Sport Adventure Vehicle” with the debut of its 2022 Santa Cruz. Hyundai describes the new pickup truck as a multi-utility vehicle with a secure open bed.

The South Korean manufacturer hasn’t released definitive specs of the highly touted pickup. However, of interest to RVers, it’s predicted to have a 5,000-pound towing capacity.

The Santa Cruz will offer “powerful and efficient” powertrain options. Initial production is scheduled in Montgomery, Alabama, in the summer of 2021. It will also include a flexible open bed, state-of-the-art connectivity and an all-wheel-drive platform.

Hyundai believes the Santa Cruz will be “equally at home in urban and adventure-focused environments.”

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz: New pickup truck style

“Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers.

“Powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one.”

Hyundai hasn’t released its official media images. However, the carmaker has unveiled a “sneak preview”of the truck’s unique style in the included images.

