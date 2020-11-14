Surprise! Santa Cruz will debut as first Hyundai pickup truck

By James Raia
After sliding sales for several years because of its emphasis on sedans, Hyundai will soon debut its first pickup truck, the 2021 Santa Cruz.

First teased as a concept in 2015, the South Korean manufacturer will begin selling the Santa Cruz as a complement to its expanding non-sedan lineup. Hyundai recently added the Kona, Palisade and Venue crossovers. The debut date has not been announced.

Hyundai sold a manufacturer’s record of 768,057 vehicles in 2016. The tally fell to 688,771 last year.

Santa Cruz will have a unibody construction

Few details of the Santa Cruz have been released, but it’s expected to share underpinning with the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, which has a unibody construction. The Honda Ridgeline is currently the only unibody truck. Ford has also discussed a new car-based pickup, but it’s not scheduled for production.

The Santa Cruz, predicted to have naturally aspirated and turbo-4 engine options, will be made in Alabama. Hyundai announced the plant will spend $410 million in upgrades.

Hyundai may offer the Santa Cruz internationally as it does with its top-selling Santa Fe. The new pickup truck may also soon be offered in hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.

Trims, optional equipment and prices were not announced. The Santa Cruz will join its stablemates and offer an industry-best 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty. Hyundai also offers a 5-year/60,000-mile bumper-to-bumper warranty and complimentary maintenance for 3 years or 36,000 miles.

