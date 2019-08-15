If only life were like it’s portrayed in commercials

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

When you think about it, you realize that if life were like how it’s portrayed in advertisements and commercials, it would be pretty darn wonderful! There would be no problems. All would be good and beautiful, and everybody would be attractive, well dressed and groomed, happy and nice. It would be heaven on earth.

The ads for prescription drugs are the best example. While the images are of beautiful places and happy people, the announcer is informing you that the side effects of the drug are that your hair might fall out, or your skin could turn green, or your kidneys might fail, or heck, you might even die. But look at those pretty pictures!

I just came across a video for a new Airstream trailer. It’s basically a 90-second commercial. If you care to take the time, watch it all the way through. Pay attention to the campsite at the end where the happy couple has met up with another happy couple and they are enjoying themselves at a picnic table overlooking the ocean. You can actually see the campsite right below without even playing the video.

Here is my question: How many times in, say, the last couple of years have you enjoyed such a spectacular setting at a commercial campground? I’m going to think about my response for the next couple of minutes, but I’m guessing I will pick answer number 3.