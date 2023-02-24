Thursday, February 23, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

Improper trailer brake setting can cause ‘flat-spotting’ on tires

By Roger Marble
0
RV Tire Safety

I received a question about irregular wear on trailer tires. The owner said that all four tires showed indications of abnormal wear in some locations.

 

flat-spotting
flat-spotting

This is definitely “brake flat-spotting” from trailer tire lockup. Higher force on relatively light-loaded tires can cause this. Once there is a spot, the next time you hit the brakes the tire is more likely to stop at the same spot again.

Here are examples removed from passenger cars.

flat-spotting
flat-spotting

If you lock up the brakes on your car, you will probably feel a new vibration. But if you lock up a tire on a trailer or on a toad, you will not feel anything. Unless you do a close visual examination, you will probably continue driving.

You need to adjust the brake setting to decrease the tendency for lockup. If you discover this on a tire, you can continue driving on it. However, you need to keep an eye on the level of wear as once you have a flat-spot, the tire is more likely to stop on that spot and continue to wear faster there.

Have a tire question? Ask Roger on his RV Tires Forum here. It’s hosted by RVtravel.com and moderated by Roger. He’ll be happy to help you.

Read more from Roger Marble on his blog at RVtiresafety.net or on RVtravel.com.

 ##RVT1093

Previous article
RV boo-boos: Blue Bomber found at biker bar!

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2022 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.