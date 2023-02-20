RV Daily Tips. Monday, February 20, 2023

Issue 2061

Today's thought

“Laughter is wine for the soul – laughter soft, or loud and deep, tinged through with seriousness – the hilarious declaration made by man that life is worth living.” ―Sean O’Casey

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is Presidents Day! It’s also National Pet Day and National Cherry Pie Day!

On this day in history: 1792 – The Postal Service Act, establishing the United States Post Office Department, is signed by United States President George Washington.

Tip of the Day

RV lighting: Get it right!

By Janet Groene

On the first night in a new RV, most RVers will be in for a few surprises. They’ll probably find that some of the RV’s interior lights are too sharp, too dim, in the wrong spots, too yellow or hot or sickly blue. The lights may highlight the wrong things while leaving work areas, such as the sink or stove, in the shadows. Sound familiar?

The lights may work only when the RV is plugged into 120V power, or they may suck your 12-volt batteries dry. Harsh overhead lights are fine on cleaning day but are too harsh for dining, visiting, and TV watching. Is the bed lighting in the right spot for reading? Are the light switches easy to find and quiet to use?

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries: Who is telling the truth?

I received the following question from Bob regarding Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) batteries. I was not very familiar with them so did some research and found information from Trojan Batteries and others that were not very kind regarding the TPPL technology. Here was the initial question and response.

Video of the day

Safe towing speed—How fast is too fast for towing?

By Cheri Sicard

What is a safe towing speed? How fast is too fast to tow? The team at Keep Your Daydream wanted to cover this topic for a long time. That’s because they say they frequently get passed by all sorts of RVs, from massive Class A’s to SUVs towing single-axle trailers.

That led them to the question, “Is there a right speed to tow?”

For Lovers Only…

To: Beautiful

From: Macho Man

“You are the love of my life. It’s been a wonderful 40+ years being with you. I love you so so much.”



To: Honeybun

From: Sweetcheeks

“These past 50 yrs have been one adventure to another, non-stop! I love you for choosing me to be your better half!”

15 camping games and puzzles that are fun for everyone and make the perfect gift

Reader poll

How do you feel about spending a week without access to social media?

DO YOU REMEMBER? Between 1965 and 1972, a draft provided 2,215,000 service members to the U.S. military.

Quick Tip

Drafty motorhome?

Motorhome got a cold draft you can’t account for? After eliminating an open window or roof vent, check your dashboard environmental controls. Vacuum-operated intakes left in the open position when the engine is shut down may well stay open, allowing cold air to infiltrate. Turn the engine on, close the vents, shut engine off. Shut eyelids.

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

Website of the day

The History of Presidents Day

Ever wonder where Presidents Day came from or how it came to be? This article, along with many interesting links, from History.com is fascinating.

Recipe of the Day

Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese Potatoes

by Jill McEachern from Mobile, AL

These easy-to-prepare cheesy potatoes are the perfect side for a holiday meal or a weeknight chicken dinner. Once baked, the potatoes have a delicious crispy crust. Parmesan cheese adds a savory flavor and helps with the crust. Buttery and tender, melting mozzarella cheese on top make these potatoes gooey and very creamy. If you want to elevate a potato side dish, give these cheesy potatoes a try.

Trivia

Some Presidents Day facts:

James Madison was the shortest president at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 100 pounds. Abraham Lincoln was the tallest president at 6 feet 4 inches tall (Lyndon B. Johnson was also 6′ 4″).

The “S” in Harry S. Truman does not stand for anything.

Andrew Jackson was shot in the chest during a gun duel, but managed to stay standing and shoot and kill his opponent. The bullet could not be safely removed and remained in Jackson’s chest for the next 40 years.

On the day he was shot, Lincoln told his bodyguard that he had dreamt he would be assassinated.

Readers' Pet of the Day

“We rescued Tobey five years ago. We were at a winter seminar series at Wilkins RV in Bath, NY. They welcomed the Finger Lakes Animal Shelter to hold an adoption fair at the event. This little guy has so much personality and loves camping. He’s been to nearly every state and three Canadian Provinces so far. He also likes walks with our dog and stalking bugs. No mice in our rig!” —Sarah Stranz

Leave here with a laugh

