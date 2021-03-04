Tax Corner: Is interest on an RV loan tax deductible?

By Neil Seidler, CPA, CMA

Is interest on an RV loan tax deductible? Like most areas of taxation, the answer to this question is: “It depends.” But it’s entirely possible you can deduct the interest on your RV’s loan.

You can take a deduction for home mortgage interest for your main home and for a second home. So the question is: “Does your RV qualify as a second home?”

How an RV can qualify as a second home

To qualify, the RV must have sleeping, cooking and toilet facilities. So most Class A, B and C motorhomes, fifth wheels and travel trailers should qualify. In addition, the mortgage or mortgages must be a secured debt (meaning that your home or the RV is used as collateral for the debt). Also, the total mortgage principal on your first and second homes cannot exceed $750,000 before limitations apply.

Another factor is that to claim the mortgage interest you must itemize your deductions. Only about 30% of taxpayers do that. Most take the standard deduction, so that needs to be examined closely by your professional tax advisor.

We welcome your questions and inquiries. If you have tax-related questions, or any other questions that we may be able to address, please email us or comment below and we’ll try to answer them in a future article.

If you need assistance with your tax filings or other accounting matters please feel free to contact me. I’m happy to help. You can email me at Neil@profitprocpa.com. My business website is ProfitPro Accounting and Tax, or call my office at (702) 754-1338.

We present this material for informational purposes only. It is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on, for tax, accounting or legal advice. Therefore, readers should consult their own tax, accounting and legal advisors to discuss their own personal matters.

