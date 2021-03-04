Have you ever replaced the carpet in your present RV or one you owned before?

Some RV carpeting can be less than desirable (didn’t anyone tell designers that brown shag carpet went out of style?). Have you ever replaced the carpet in either the RV you own now or one you previously owned?

RV carpets, just like house carpets or even car upholstery, can hold a lot of smells. If you bought your RV used and the previous owners were smokers, or perhaps had a dog who enjoyed playing in the rain, you might have replaced the carpet as soon as you drove it home.

Please tell us in the poll below. If you did replace your carpeting at any point in time, leave a comment and tell us the reason.

