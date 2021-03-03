RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Issue 1548

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

Today’s thought

“Walk with the dreamers, the believers, the courageous, the cheerful, the planners, the doers, the successful people with their heads in the clouds and their feet on the ground. Let their spirit ignite a fire within you to leave this world better than when you found it…” ― Wilferd Peterson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Cold Cuts Day!

On this day in history: 1891 – Shoshone National Forest is established as the first national forest in the U.S. and world.

Tip of the Day

Time to replace those cabinet carpets! Do it for under $15

By Kate Doherty

Recently, we decided to replace the carpet under our RV’s kitchen sink. Over the years it had become stained and discolored. It wasn’t looking good any longer. Originally, we were thinking indoor/outdoor carpet for the cabinet, but nothing jumped out saying “Buy me!” Disappointed, we abandoned that thought for another time.

A couple of days later while walking through Costco, my intuitive spouse stopped and picked up an oversize rubber-backed woven doormat, saying, “Honey, what do you think of this? This would work.” See how they used this doormat for under-the-sink carpeting.

Do you have a tip? Submit it here.

JUST GETTING STARTED RVing? Read our editor’s book The ABCs of RVing for free with Kindle Unlimited.

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2021 Keystone Cougar 24RDS Fifth Wheel. As he reports, “At under 29 feet in total length, with about three of those feet being over the cargo bed of the truck, this could be a logical choice even if you want to stay smaller without giving up the advantages of a fifth wheel such as cargo space and tank capacity. That would be especially true if you outfitted this with the solar and inverter upgrades.” Learn more.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Bushwhacker Plus 17 BH Teardrop? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific Standard time today, March 3, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Debra Lewallen of Cincinnati, Ohio.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Funny oil change instructions for men versus for women

These are just too funny! The original author is unknown, but these have been on the Web since at least 2005. This list is tongue-in-cheek, and we hope you enjoy it as much as we did. Read it here.

Yesterday’s featured article: Good solar design will meet most RVers’ needs

ONE MONTH TO SAVE!

Harvest Hosts membership increasing – join now and save!

Harvest Hosts NEW member prices are going up to $99/yr. in April 2021. If you buy a membership now, it’s only $67.15 a year after our 15% discount. This link will lock in this rate forever, regardless of how much the prices increase in the future. Use HHFRIENDS15 at checkout. Save over $30 off the new price on a whole year of unlimited overnight stays. Learn more.

Reader poll

Have you installed a lithium battery in your RV?

Please tell us here.

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Quick Tip

Stop the shower leaks!



One of the great things about RVs is showers and tubs, but they can and will leak without maintenance so you need to keep an eye on them.

At the factory the glass and plastic surrounds are usually silicone sealed to prevent leaks, but two things can happen: either spots are missed or come loose, or because of the twisting and torquing the silicone beads rip open. In either case, rot is the eventual result. Any signs of stray water after a shower should be investigated and fixed immediately to avoid damage.

The glass door should open and close freely. However, especially with neo-angled showers, the twisting of the coach can hang them up. This occurs especially in trailers – that tend to be more flexible than motorhomes. When sealing the shower, a good kitchen and bath silicone sealant like GE Kitchen and Bath Silicone caulk is recommended.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We’re having a hard time deciding if this is a brilliant invention or a totally gross invention (or maybe just weird)… What do you think?

Website of the day

The Internet map

This is more fun than it is useful, but it is certainly a unique place to spend some time. Can you find RVtravel.com on this visually awesome “map” of websites around the world?

Are you introverted or extroverted? What about your partner? See how introverted Gail Marsh and her “extremely extroverted” husband differ at campgrounds. Click here.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• Monster truck and RV combo takes off-road RVing to extreme

• Birds build nest on RV. RVers must stay put or face jail or $15,000 fine

• Will Irish Spring soap repel rodents from your RV?

#958-1

Trivia

If you were to drill a tunnel straight through the Earth, all the way through to the other side, and you jumped in it like a slide, it would take you about 42 minutes to get to the other side. Wheeeeeee!

*How many USPS mail carriers are attacked by dogs each year? The 2015 stats might make you gasp! See the number in yesterday’s trivia.

Hang up the heavy stuff!

RV walls aren’t exactly designed for having screws or nails driven into them. Enter acrylic mounting tape. This is a clear, double-sided tape that is sturdy enough to hang heavy objects and can easily be removed without doing damage to the walls. Get some here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Maggie Mae, ready for a camping trip.” —Don Welch

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter.

Leave here with a laugh

What do you call a dead magician?

An abracadaver

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

Need help? Contact us.

RV Daily Tips Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Senior editor: Diane McGovern. Social media and special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com