We finally got it: Dealing with COVID while on the road

This isn’t good. We are currently traveling cross-country and are having to finally deal with COVID on the road.

We did all the right things: masked up for two years, got our vaccinations and boosters, stayed away from large gatherings and even got up at 5 in the morning for senior hours at the grocery store. We were very careful… at least until Labor Day, when we spent three full days of family gatherings in close proximity. COVID finally got us. So now what?

Local urgent care and hospitals

My husband seemed to feel better in a couple of days. I felt like dying would be a relief. Calling local urgent care facilities and a regional hospital was not much help. They could not prescribe Paxlovid without MY doctor’s order, even if I went into their facilities.

Right now it’s Saturday, and my primary doctor is enjoying time with her family and isn’t in the office. We spent one hour on the phone on hold to our health care system but had no luck. I tried a different number and finally was able to talk to a nurse that agreed to give us the medication, but by law couldn’t prescribe it across state lines. Well, that doesn’t help.

Far, far away from “home”

Finally, her supervisor said to send the order to a local pharmacy in Minnesota and then I could call that pharmacy and have them forward the prescription to a local North Dakota pharmacy. While that idea was good in theory, it turns out they can’t just transfer or fax the prescription. The two pharmacists need to talk. And the pharmacy was closing in two hours.

Crossing state lines

After they talked, things went much more smoothly. We double-masked (hoping to keep our germs to ourselves) and got the medicine. Our nurse thought we would have to have another COVID test to pick it up, but we did not. It certainly made me question having COVID and then going to a public pharmacy in a grocery store with no drive-through!

Quarantine?

The CDC guidelines are to quarantine for five days and after symptoms are gone you can go out but mask up for five more days. Most of our reservations are still no contact and we gas up at truck stops, so we can pretty much isolate.

Lessons learned from dealing with COVID on the road

COVID is real and it is still circulating.

It’s still too early to let down your guard.

It is more than a cold.

Having a “home” doctor is important, even for full-timers.

Call your/a doctor/nurse earlier rather than later.

Stay on top of it, and do not hesitate getting emergency help if symptoms worsen.

It is easy to isolate from others in an RV… it just can’t be friendly neighbors.

It’s hard to isolate from each other in an RV!

Hunker down and get well.

Keep your cupboards and fridge well stocked at all times—you never know.

We are on the road to recovery, thank goodness, and I am grateful for that.

We are not among the 1,050,631 people in the U.S. that have died of COVID so far.

RELATED

##RVT1071