How to jack up your motorhome safely

Does your motorhome need a tire change? Do you need to work on the brakes? There are plenty of maintenance and repair items that can call for jacking up a motorhome. But how do you jack up your motorhome safely? Sad to say, not a year goes by where we don’t see news items about RVers who’ve been seriously injured or killed when their rig has fallen on them. If your motorhome has levelers, we have the answers. We turned to U Fix It Garage on YouTube.com for a good, safe rundown.

Jack up your motorhome safely — ON THE LEVEL!

To jack up your motorhome safely, start with the PRIMARY rule: NEVER try to jack up your motorhome—or any vehicle—on anything but LEVEL ground. The best surface is concrete. Gravel can slip and slide. Asphalt, particularly when warm or hot, can compress underneath your equipment, making for a major safety issue. Jacking up on even a slight incline can lead to disaster.

Choosing the right jack stands



What equipment will you need? Savvy and safe shade-tree RV mechanics will tell you. Jack stands properly rated for the weight of your rig are CRITICAL to how you jack up your motorhome safely. Always use a set of jack stands that meet or exceed the weight of your rig. When shopping for jack stands, the weight rating is based on a pair of stands. So a set of 12-ton jack stands will support 24,000 pounds between the two of them.

Do you want “ratchet and pawl” style jack stands, or jack stands that utilize a heavy pin to make the height adjustment? Back in 2020, the ratcheting style took a hit when Harbor Freight Tools had to recall more than a million jack stands for safety issues. Still, many folks like the ratcheting style, saying they’re easier to use and give greater “levels of adjustment” than the pin type. Still others argue that if you’re under the rig and accidentally kick the lever on the ratcheting style, you could end up with an unwelcome chest compression. The choice is yours. In either event, the price is about the same for the pin style or the ratcheting type on Amazon—both about $140 a pair.

Plenty of blocking

What else do you need to jack up your motorhome safely? Wood blocks which are suitable for use under your rig’s levelers. You probably already have these, or you can fabricate them out of pieces of 2×4 lumber. Wheel chocks—enough to block both rear wheels at the same time. Also needed, several two-foot chunks of railroad cross-ties. Can’t find any? You may be able to fabricate these out of 4×4 lumber pieces, screwed together. Don’t go cheap on screw length—these need to firmly hold the wood together.

With your rig parked safely on a FLAT hard surface, there’s still another safety check. Each time you use any jack stand, inspect it first. Look closely at any welds and make sure there is no sign of a crack. Stands OK? Ensure there are no kids or critters that could stray into your work area. It’s best not to work alone on a project like this—have someone handy who can help if something goes wrong.

Chock the rear wheels of your rig. Put your jack stands near the rear wheels so they’ll be in easy reach. Now slide your wood stacking blocks under the front leveler (or levelers) of your rig. Stack them high enough that the leveler won’t have far to come down before contacting the block. Similarly, put blocking under your rear levelers as well.

Jack up your motorhome safely — up goes the front

Blocking in place, extend the FRONT leveler(s) to get the front tires off the ground first. You don’t need to go gung-ho, just get the tires a few inches clear of the ground. At this point, only the front leveler(s) are supporting the rig. Should something go wrong with the system, you could be in deep doo-doo. Carefully use your heavy blocking—the cross-ties—under the front cross member of your rig. Add additional blocking close to the cross member. Now retract the front leveler(s) so that the rig’s weight rests on the heavy blocking. If you’re only working on the front end, you’re close to ready to proceed. Read on.

And the rear

If you’re working on the rear end of the coach, extend your rear levelers until the rear tires are clear of the ground. From a safe working distance, move the jack stands into place under the frame. Extend the stands until they are as close to the frame as possible. Don’t overextend ratchet-and-pawl stands! If necessary, relocate the stands to under the axle for a better reach. Just be careful not to impact the brake lines.

Now retract the levelers to lower the weight onto the jack stands. Keep the leveler feet in contact with the blocking as an added safety protection. Reinspect the jack stands to ensure the frame or axle is in the center of the jack stand cradle. As well, where the jack stand comes into contact with the ground, all points should be in firm contact.

But before you crawl underneath…

Finally, before putting yourself under the rig, do a walk-around. Give a few pushes to each of the four faces of the coach: front, rear, and both sides. Any motion you feel should be barely perceptible, but no rocking. If you’re using pin-style stands, you may feel a bit more motion. NEVER rock the rig with anyone underneath!

And taking it back down

When your work is done, coming down off the stands is basically reverse order. Raise the rear levelers enough to remove the jack stands. Then lower the rear of the rig, moving both levelers simultaneously to keep from shifting weight to either side.

With rear tires on the ground, extend the front leveler(s) to remove the leveling support timbers. Retract the levelers until your tires are back on the ground, and remove the blocks that were under the levelers.

Final caveats

One more point: If you’re at all concerned about the safety of this process, or your own ability to do the work safely, HIRE THE WORK OUT. Even if they put pockets in caskets, the cash you save ain’t worth it! If you should choose to do the work yourself, the authors, and RVtravel.com, assume NO liability for your outcome.

As mentioned, U Fix It Garage produces a great YouTube video that will walk you through the process, using a Workhorse P32 chassis-based rig as a model. The principles apply to other big coaches. In any event, jack up your motorhome safely and live to make another road trip!

##RVT1106