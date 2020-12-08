January Florida RV SuperShow to go on as scheduled

The 2021 Florida RV SuperShow will go on as scheduled Jan. 13-17 despite the threat of even worse COVID-19 cases in the months ahead. The Florida RV Trade Association (FRVTA) Board of Directors has voted to stage the five-day show, although it will cancel Industry Day. The show will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa.

“We will be instituting a lot of new measures to make sure the show is a clean and safe environment for the public as well as our exhibitors,” said FRVTA Show Director Lesa Colvin.

Temperature checks will be done on all exhibitors and attendees. Masks will be required inside the buildings and RVs as required by Hillsborough County. Sanitizer and wash stations will be located throughout the show. Social distancing will be enforced and both supplier buildings and RVs will be sanitized nightly and cleaned on a regular basis during the show.

FRVTA Executive Director Dave Kelly said it was a tough decision to cancel Industry Day but the board did what they thought was the right thing. “I hope everyone can understand this is not a typical year, we are concentrating all of our efforts into holding the most successful public show we can. Any extra time we can have to make sure we are ready to welcome the public is appreciated this year”.

Overnight Camping is available for $20 a night, paid at the gate, and is handled by the Florida State Fairgrounds. No reservations are required and no services are offered.

