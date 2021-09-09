Jayco recalls nearly 30,000 model year 2017 to 2022 RVs

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2018-2021 Jayco Eagle, Talon, 2020 Eagle HT, 2021 Jay Feather, Jay Flight Bungalow, Jay Flight Octane, North Point, Octane Super Lite, Pinnacle, White Hawk, 2021-2022 Jay Flights SLX, Jay Flight, and 2017-2021 Seismic recreational vehicles, equipped with Winntec model 6020 two-stage propane regulators. The regulator may fail, causing an increase in propane pressure. The potential number of RVs affected is 29,825.

Increased propane pressure can enlarge the flames in gas appliances, increasing the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the regulator, and test the propane system for leaks, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 1, 2021. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-283-8267.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1017b