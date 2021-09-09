RV Daily Tips. Thursday, September 9, 2021

Issue 1684

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (including our hard-working writers!).



Today’s thought

“Today is the oldest you’ve ever been, and the youngest you’ll ever be again.” ―Eleanor Roosevelt

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Teddy Bear Day!

On this day in history: 1972 – In Kentucky’s Mammoth Cave National Park, a Cave Research Foundation exploration and mapping team discovers a link between the Mammoth and Flint Ridge cave systems, making it the longest known cave passageway in the world.

This incredible coffee mug can be yours!

Wow! What great news!! This RVtravel.com coffee mug not only holds your favorite beverage, it shows everyone you’re a proud RVer and a proud fan of RVtravel.com. And, as we always say, we guarantee your coffee will taste better in this. If not, well, you must have defective taste buds! Design is on both sides. Learn more or order your very own mug!

Email us a photo of you with your mug after it arrives (editor@rvtravel.com). We’ll post it!

Tip of the Day

This is a gadget every dumpin’ RVer needs

By Nanci Dixon

I am the designated holding tank flusher and I am constantly working at creating a nice gradual downhill slope for the sewer hose. As we all know, *beep* doesn’t run uphill.

We camp in a number of parks that do not have even ground between the RV and the sewer connection. Even with the standard plastic slinky I end up putting down jack blocks, boards, in an attempt to stretch the hose straight or prevent it from dropping down when dumping.

Enter my new favorite sewer hose support. I found it at a big box hardware store when looking for Grandpa Gus’ mouse repellent (different story) and decided it was worth a try.

See what it is and how it works.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: 17 useful ways to use Velcro inside and outside your RV

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new 2022 Cherokee Wolf Pup 16BHS Black Label. As he reports, “Considering the price of this camper, you really do get a lot of value. There are also some really nice features like the MAXXAIR fan and that really, really fancy shower head. Overall, I can see why Cherokee sells so many of these trailers, especially in the more pedestrian model (as opposed to the fancier Black Label edition). There’s a lot of value here.” Learn more and peek inside.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the updates on the 2022 Keystone Cougar 22MLS? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Did you evacuate your home with your RV because of wildfires or Hurricane Ida? Please tell us about your experience in 250 words or less. We’d like to share some with other readers. Send to editor@rvtravel.com – attach a few pics if you have any.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, September 9, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week two readers claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Claire Dial of Modesto, California, and Theresa Howell of Rose City, Michigan.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s RV Daily Tips Newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Monday-Saturday he answers your technical questions.

How can I repair a leaking PEX water line?

Dear Dave,

What is the best and easiest way to repair a leaking water line made of PEX? And can I buy those fittings at a local hardware store? —Herb

Read Dave’s answer.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does RV’s gas range only work intermittently?



Take a look inside this incredible retro RV!

We’ll bet you a brand-new Airstream that you’ve never seen anything as neat as this before! Arno van der Naald (in Belgium) posted these photos of his RV on the We love Old Campers and Motorhomes Facebook page. He writes, “Here [is] an impression of my ’71 Van Hool. It used to be a city bus in Brussels, Belgium. Built it 5 years ago.” He explains to a commenter that it does indeed run and drive. So cool! [I’m ready for a butterscotch malt, too thick to slurp through the straw! —Diane]

Yesterday’s featured article: RV crime video: A look back at the great L.A. motorhome chase

Reader poll

What are your top reasons for stopping at rest areas?

There could be many reasons, but tell us your’s here.

Quick Tip

High altitude generator tip

When operating your generator at altitudes above 5,000 feet, it may be necessary to make an adjustment to the automatic choke on the generator engine. Learn how to do this before you need to do it. —From Trailers and Fifth Wheels Made Easy.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We LOVE a product with more than one use. This could be your living room’s solemate…

Website of the day

9 U.S. National Parks That Are Better in Fall

National Parks are gorgeous any time of year (no one can argue with that!). But here are 9 parks that are just extra magical in the fall. Check ’em out in this list from Forbes.

RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 23

Good Sam, Camping World, Let’s Make a Deal? Find out what the owner of all three might do with them, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. Brought to you by Clear20 water filters, TearDropShop.com, Campgroundviews.com, RVtravel’s Who Makes What guide to manufacturers and RV brands.

Listen to a 40-second clip of the episode.

https://www.rvtravel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/ep-23-promo.mp3

Listen to the full episode here.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 50 percent say they have a very good first aid kit aboard their RV (and 47 percent have a very basic one).

• 53 percent once smoked cigarettes but do not any more. 4 percent still smoke, and 43 percent never did.

• If given the chance to lose weight, 11 percent say they wouldn’t take it – their weight is just about right!

Recent poll: Fifth wheel owners: Which brand of truck do you use to tow your RV?

Protect yourself from intruders, bears and more!

*Used by the RV Travel staff!

The BASU eAlarm lets us explore, sleep, and adventure with confidence! This tiny device emits a ear-piercing alarm to scare away intruders, burglars, wild animals, and will call for help if you’re stranded. You can count on this alarm to help keep you safe. Click here to order.

Recipe of the Day

Apple Turkey Meatballs

by Susie Price from Bartlett, TN

Meatballs are always popular and this puts a fall twist on them. They’re unique because apples and Dijon mustard are added to the ground turkey. After being baked, the meatballs remain nice and moist. Then they’re coated with a light balsamic glaze that gives the turkey meatballs an amazing sweet and tangy flavor. These make a great appetizer or main dish (serve over long-grain rice).

This sounds like the perfect it’s-almost-fall recipe! Get it here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Chicken Fettuccine With Broccoli

Trivia

Going to Paris? Which one? There are more than 30 places around the world named “Paris.” There’s a Paris, Arkansas, a Paris, Idaho, a Paris, Maine, a Paris, California, a Paris, Tennessee, a Paris Wisconsin, a Paris, Denmark, a Paris Peak in Antarctica… you get the point. Here’s the full list.

*How many curls are in Shirley Temple’s hair? Is it the same every day? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

Kacee is a white German Shepherd who is nine years old. JJ is two. Both came from Snow Capped Shepherd Rescue in Denver. Kacee was bred as a show dog in Utah, but popped out white and AKC does not recognize white as a breed standard. He was in five other homes before finding us. He was a train wreck and a BIG bully. It took time and patience but he is the best dog. JJ was found on the streets of San Antonio as a small puppy about two months old. She had a bad eye infection while in a high-kill shelter and the doctor had to remove her eye. Now she is our one-eyed monster! Kacee has been in over 20 states while we drag our TT around and JJ is just getting started. Very few people come to our campsites for some reason…” —Gary Machholz

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

RVT DOGS ON VIDEO! You’ll love this — two minutes of cute dog photos owned by RVtravel.com readers. Watch. And they stay tuned for parts two, three, etc.! Coming soon: RVT readers’ cats!

Here’s everything to do if you lose your pet. This is an excellent resource!

Remove ticks easily from people or pets!

This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. It’s tick season! Learn more or order.

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Become a Member!

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

RVtravel.com Staff

Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Editor: Emily Woodbury. Associate editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editors: Russ and Tiña De Maris. Senior writers: Nanci Dixon, Tony Barthel, Mike Gast. Contributors: Mike Sokol, Gail Marsh, Roger Marble, Dave Solberg, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Julianne Crane, Chris Guld, Machelle James, James Raia, Kate Doherty, J.R. Montigel, Clint Norrell, and Chris Epting. Podcast host and producer: Scott Linden. Special projects director: Jessica Sarvis. Moderators: Gary Gilmore, Linda Brady. Financial affairs director: Gail Meyring. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.

Honorary Correspondents: Loyal readers who regularly email us leads about news stories and other information and resources that aid our own news-gathering efforts.

Tom and Lois Speirs • Mike Sherman • George Bliss • Steve Barnes + others who we will add later.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2021 by RVtravel.com