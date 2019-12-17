Jayco recalls motorhomes: Propane tank could dislodge, ignite

Jayco is recalling 398 model year 2018-2020 Melbourne Prestige motorhomes. The liquid propane (LP) tank hangers may be the wrong size and have insufficient welding, allowing the LP tank to dislodge.

If the LP tank dislodges while the motorhome is in transit, it can increase the risk of a crash with the ignition of the propane.

Jayco has notified owners, and dealers will install a support bracket on each side of the propane tank, free of charge. The recall began December 9, 2019. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9903501.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

