RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1234

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Today’s thought

“To be nobody but yourself in a world which is doing its best day and night to make you like everybody else means to fight the hardest battle which any human being can fight and never stop fighting.” —E. E. Cummings (aka e e cummings)



Tip of the Day

Important first steps with a new motorhome or tow vehicle

Got a new motorhome or tow vehicle? First rule: Read the manuals! They’ll answer a lot of your questions with what the manufacturer recommends – not necessarily what other guys around the campfire recommend. Next: Take out your camera and take pictures of the engine compartment. Later, if something goes wrong (like a broken belt) you’ll have a guide to help you put it back together. Brand-new rig? Write down what your “normal” operating temperatures are, put them in your owner’s manual, and you’ll have them to refer to a couple of years down the road, which might help you diagnose a problem.

Maintaining the RV heating system

All too often, Gary Bunzer, The RV Doctor, receives frenetic correspondence from coach owners suffering from a malfunctioning furnace, stuck in the midst of their travel, relying perhaps on a small, inefficient space heater, shivering under a heating blanket, wondering what they might do. At that point, his sage but simple advice would be to add another blanket! However, with a little forethought and a few preventive steps (performed now, before Old Man Winter awakens from his respite), you can enjoy those crisp mornings and evenings in comfy warmth, year after year. Learn how in Gary’s article.

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Freshen your fridge

As a follow-up to our Kill lingering RV refrigerator smells article, here are a couple more tips for removing smells from the fridge, such as when you forget to leave your fridge doors open when in lay-up. You may be able to chase that “stale odor” by leaving a small saucer or dish of vanilla on a reefer shelf with the door closed, but don’t forget to dump the vanilla before you travel! Buzzelectric also suggests: “Straight vanilla extract wiped onto the plastic walls of the refrigerator. I’ve been doing this for over 50 years to ice chests.” Thanks, Buzz!

Random RV Thought

Make your ice at night – the box works better. Besides, unfrozen water will splash out of the trays if you are traveling during the day.

Website of the day

Camping in National Forests

This is the number one resource, online or in the printed world, of campgrounds located in U.S. National Forests and Grasslands. Every campground has been personally visited by the authors. Bookmark this site if you enjoy camping away from crowded RV parks.

Trivia

There are more than 24 time zones around the world, but some of them only differ by 30-45 minutes.

What place has the world’s longest name? If you don’t know, that means you didn’t read yesterday’s issue. Catch up here (and try and pronounce the name!)

Leave here with a laugh

Spotted in Seattle: A motorhome towing a small car with this sign on its back window: “I’m a good car. I go where I’m towed to go.” —Seattle Times

