Jayco recalls some RVs, window glass could fall out

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020 Motorized Alante, Greyhawk, Melbourne, Precept, Redhawk, Seneca, Accolade, Emblem, Esteem, Odyssey, Qwest, and Vision RVs. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless crank out vent and egress windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out.

If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.