Jayco recalls some RVs, window glass could fall out

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020 Motorized Alante, Greyhawk, Melbourne, Precept, Redhawk, Seneca, Accolade, Emblem, Esteem, Odyssey, Qwest, and Vision RVs. The adhesive bond between the glass and the metal hinge frame of the frameless crank out vent and egress windows may fail which would then allow the glass to detach and fall out.
If the window glass detaches while the vehicle is moving it could become a projectile, increasing the risk of injury or a crash.
Jayco will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the frameless windows for proper adhesive bond strength, replacing the windows as necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin June 15, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-800-517-9137. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901508.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
