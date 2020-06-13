Welcome to RVtravel.com, the newsletter that cares. Please tell your friends about us!

Rest areas do not come with a better view than the one on the northbound lanes of I-5 about 6 miles north of the small town of Weed, California (where “I ♥ Weed” t-shirts are a popular tourist souvenir).

Here’s the photo I took Tuesday with my iPhone looking east from the rest area. It’s magnificent Mount Shasta, the most beautiful mountain in the lower 48 states. Mount Rainier near Seattle is almost as magnificent, but I believe Mount Shasta should get the #1 position. At an elevation of 14,179 feet, it’s the second-highest volcanic peak in the Cascade range behind Mount Rainier at 14,411 feet. And like Mount Rainer and other Cascade volcanoes, it’s still active, just taking a long nap. It will awaken one day with fury, like its sister to the north Mount St. Helens did in 1980. It would be best to be far away when that happens.

The mountain is often obscured by clouds, which is a shame for some motorists who pass by only once during bad weather. In my dozens of trips on the highway, I’ve seen it about half the time. On a clear day, driving north, you may spot it from up to 150 miles away.

Mount Shasta City, pop. 3,400, about a half-hour south of the rest area, is tucked below the mountain, with its traditional Main Street with old fashioned street lamps and mom-and-pop businesses. If you plan to stay in the area awhile, try to get a campsite at the Lake Siskiyou Camp Resort, only a few miles off the Interstate. The resort offers all levels of hookups as well as primitive sites, all in a pine forest.

Mount Shasta is the subject of many legends, and even worshipped by some cults. The most remarkable one is about the mysterious people who some believe live inside. They are said to be descendants of an ancient society of Lemuria, a lost continent that sank into the ocean eons ago. Lemurians supposedly live deep inside the mountain in apartments plated with gold. In this secret colony, they preserve their ancient customs.

Lemurians are commonly described as graceful and tall – seven feet and taller – with long, flowing hair. They are said to have long, slender necks which they adorn with beautiful decorative collars made of beads or precious stones. Perhaps their most unusual physical characteristic is a walnut-sized organ that protrudes from the center of their foreheads. It enables Lemurians to communicate among themselves with extra-sensory perception.

Legend has it that once upon a time a man fell asleep on Mt. Shasta, to be awakened by a Lemurian who led him inside the mountain to his “cave, which was paved with gold.” The Lemurian told the man that there were a series of tunnels left by volcanoes that were under the earth like freeways – a world within a world.

Ask anyone who lives in the Mount Shasta area about Lemurians and you will likely get an earful, most along the lines of “Yup, I’ve heard of ’em but never seen one.”

ALAS, LEMURIANS OR NOT, Mount Shasta is a sight to behold. I guarantee if you are fortunate enough to see it on a clear day, you will never forget it! And if you spot a Lemurian, please snap a photo and send it to me. Same goes for Bigfoot.

REPORTER WANTED: We are expanding our news coverage and investigative and consumer reporting on behalf of RVers, and have a full-time freelance or staff position available for a creative, motivated writer/reporter with extensive experience in the news media, as well as knowledge of the RV industry.

Propane safety made simple – Part 2

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

In Part 1 of our little primer on propane, we talked about the nature of propane gas, and made a few points about taking care of propane storage cylinders. We’re back again to postulate on other propane peculiarities. Topics include how much do you use, should you travel with propane turned on, and other LP safety concerns. Learn more.

Living in one place, in one home, isn’t as “normal” as it once was

By Chuck Woodbury

An idea that has bounced around in my head for a long time is that living in one place, in one home, isn’t as “normal” as it once was. The fact is, every day the number of people who sell their homes to travel full-time with an RV grows. Just observe the traffic along a busy highway. Notice the numbers of “big rig” RVs passing by. These folks are not on the way to the Grand Canyon for a week of camping. Many are on their way to yet another temporary home base where they will stay a week, a month or maybe a season. Continue reading.

Facebook contest scam offers winner a free luxury motorhome

A number of Facebook posts have been making the rounds recently in which people are encouraged to share the post and one lucky participant will be win a brand-new motorhome, among them a 2020 Tiffin Phaeton, 2020 Newmar King Aire, and a 2020 Jayco Seneca. Officials at each manufacturer have confirmed to RVBusiness.com that their companies are not associated with any of these Facebook posts. Learn more so you’re not duped.

Brain Teaser

I am a man without bones, without blood, without life. My flesh is white, cold and shrinking. What am I?

Reader Poll

Do you believe the worst of the Pandemic is behind us now?

Design flaw allows squirrel family easy access into RV’s roof space

RVtravel.com reader Rod Somppi had never had a problem with his RV until the pitter patter of little rodent feet above his ceiling alerted him to unwanted visitors – a family of squirrels. Read about how the critters gained entry and what Rod did to move them out.

’68 Airstream sells for $5,200; There are many more where it came from

Airstream is an RV industry icon. New models range from around $46,000 to $165,000. But there’s another option. How about a used model, well into middle age, for $5,200? The deal sounds good, and it is. The 52-year-old Globetrotter just sold on eBay Motors, but there are more where it came from. Read more.

Golden Gate Bridge is singing to the Bay Area

No, you are not going crazy if you’re in the San Francisco Bay Area and think you hear the Golden Gate Bridge singing. Okay, technically, it’s not singing, but it is humming, and it’s attracting a lot of attention. Listen to it here.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

“Lockdown’s not so bad. Be glad for the time to watch the clouds drift.”

Basement storage disorganized? Fix it!

By Jim Twamley

No matter what type of RV you own, storage will be an issue. Over the years I’ve used everything from elaborate storage compartment organization units to stackable plastic storage bins and cardboard boxes. I still use all of these because they work. Check out these great ideas.

Video: Scary! Tropical storm nearly sends RVs parked on beach out to sea!

A tidal surge in Port Arkansas, Texas, from Tropical Storm Cristobal nearly took dozens of RVers and tent campers out to sea on June 7th. … Watch the video as dozens of beach campers had their tents and RVs flooded and trapped by the tidal surge. Yikes!

Is it a cottage or a camper? It’s both, and it’s real cute

Answer truthfully, have you ever seen a cuter, more charming camper? We already know the answer: No, you have not. We found this on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page but don’t know anything else about it. Do you? All we know is that it is darn cute and we’d love to have a morning coffee at that sweet table out front. Check it out!

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

Ask the RV Shrink RVing in COVID-19 summer – Can we visit Glacier National Park? Dear RV Shrink:

What a crazy travel season. We thought this was all going to blow over so we stuck with our plans to spend time in Glacier National Park this summer. It is a place we have always loved and wanted to explore more fully now that we are retired. We mistakenly figured it would be a good year to visit busy Yellowstone and then move up to Glacier. … —Frustrated in Flathead Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s travel advice.

RV Education 101

Check the tires when buying a used RV

With Mark Polk

When you are buying a used RV, do not forget to check the tires. It’s not uncommon for RV tires that look okay to be very old. Chances are, the tires on the RV are the tires that came on it when it was new. Read more.

RV Electricity

Will my RV generator backfeed power and kill someone?

Dear Mike,

I recently bought an RV with a built-in generator and the sales guy told me I had to be careful not to run the generator while plugged into a pedestal or I would “backfeed” electricity into the power lines and do something bad, like kill a line worker. So I have to unplug power from the pedestal before I start up my generator or be responsible for killing someone? Is that correct? I feel like I’m going to have a panic attack worrying about accidentally starting the generator while the power is on. —Fast Eddie

Read Mike’s response.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session:

Beware of “electricity-saving” and other scams. Here are some “bogus finder” rules from Mike Sokol on how to separate out ads for beneficial products from the (sometimes) scams which are auto-inserted into articles.

Sign up for Mike’s popular and informative RV Electricity group on Facebook.

RV Tire Safety

How to avoid tire “flat spotting” when parked

With RV tire expert Roger Marble

Here’s a recent post from an RV forum: “I’m no tire engineer but I always thought of a ‘flat spot’ as an area ground off from a long skid. The old bias ply tires of years ago would ‘deform’ or become ‘out of round’ (especially in cold weather), but a few miles of rotation would flex it back into shape. But that’s all just semantics.” Read here about two types of tire flat spotting and how to avoid one of them when your RV is parked.

RV Short Stop

Carhenge still a delight on Nebraska’s high plains

If roadside attractions grab you enough to venture onto the two-lane back roads of north central Nebraska, and you happen to be traveling a little further west, consider checking out Carhenge in the northwest corner of the Corn Husker State. Carhenge, consisting of a circle of 38 cars, replicates Stonehenge. Read more.

Let your drill clean your RV, really!

RV Fire Safety

Fire extinguisher classifications explained

Fires extinguishers are divided into classifications based on what type of materials are burning. The most common classes are A, B and C. Following is what each class includes:

Class A: Ordinary Combustibles – wood, cloth, rubber, paper, many plastics and fiberglass — basically anything that leaves an ash.

Class B: Flammable Liquids – gasoline, oil and oil-based paint.

Class C: Energized Electrical Equipment – wiring, fuse boxes, circuit breakers, machinery and appliances. Class C does not include fires involving the 12-volt equipment found in all coaches. Once you de-energize or unhook from shore power and turn off your inverter or generator, a fire that occurs is a Class A fire rather than a Class C fire.

Reader letters

Interracial RVing couple the target of white RVer’s anger

Dear Chuck Woodbury,

I have been reading your newsletter(s) for probably a year now and even submitted our idea for our dream trip that was actually mentioned in one of the newsletters. I promised myself last week that I would finally try to help repair the injustice that exists.

I am not sure how to start this difficult conversation but your newsletter for me is a start.

My husband and I are an interracial couple and we have experienced discrimination in the RVing world. Racial discrimination has to end and as grandparents we need to see it end now. The RVing community needs to take a stand and help make this country and the world a better place. … Continue reading this important message.

Tiny LED button lamp perfect for RV’s small, dark spaces

Museum of the Week

The Hobo Museum

Britt, Iowa

The Hobo Museum, housed in the former downtown Chief Theater, celebrates the vagabond lifestyle, and does so through fascinating displays and exhibits. Inside the museum, you’ll find original hobo crafts, photos, videos and documents depicting the hobo lifestyle as well as paintings, postcards and dolls. On display are also memorabilia of famous hobos like Frisco Jack, Connecticut Slim, and Hard Rock Kid. The museum also hosts the annual National Hobo Convention. Celebrate the vagabond lifestyle and plan a visit here.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Lola. She is a 112 lb. Great Pyrenees mix. She loves to travel and go on walks. As we travel in our motorhome around to the National Parks, tourists are snapping her photo as she sits proudly in the cab.” — Linda Irons

Quick Tip: Write your campsite number on Fido’s collar

“In addition to keeping a permanent tag with our cell phone numbers on it for our Shih Tzu, Tiki, we take one additional step to ensure his safety. Whenever we stop at a campground, for one night or an extended period of time, we attach a paper tag with the name of the campground and what site number we are in. This is an added level of safety for him in case he wanders off or we are away from our phones.” — Cheryl and Dennis DeNoi

Trivia

Central Park’s lampposts contain a set of four numbers that can help you navigate. The first two tell you the nearest street, and the next two tell you whether you’re closer to the east or west side of the park (even numbers signal east, odd signal west).

Bumper sticker of the week

Don’t believe everything you think.

Joke of the Week

A doctor had left his stethoscope on the car seat, and on the way to preschool his little girl picked it up and began playing with it. “Wonderful!” thought the doctor. “My daughter wants to follow in my footsteps!” Then the child spoke into the instrument, “Welcome to McDonald’s. May I take your order?”

Worth Pondering

“In recognizing the humanity of our fellow human beings, we pay ourselves the highest tribute.” —Thurgood Marshall

