Forest River recalls some travel trailers. Safety chains could fail

Forest River, Inc. (Forest River) is recalling certain 2021 Prime Time Avenger travel trailers. The safety chains that help prevent a total trailer separation may have been incorrectly attached to the trailer.
If the trailer becomes detached from the tow vehicle, the safety chains may break, leading to complete detachment and potential property damage, personal injury or a crash.
Forest River will notify owners, and a dealer or service center will install the missing safety chain attaching hardware free of charge. The recall is expected to begin July 15, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-862-1025. Forest River’s number for this recall is 51-1163.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or TTY 1-800-424-9153.
