Jayco RV recalls Northpoint 5th wheels for axle failure issue

Jayco, Inc. (Jayco) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Fifth Wheel Northpoint 387RDFS(LZ) trailers. The welds on the axle spindle may fail, causing the wheel/spindle assembly to break away from the axle tube.

If the wheel/spindle assembly separates from the axle tube, it can increase the risk of a crash which could lead to injury or death.

Remedy

The remedy for this recall is still under development. The recall is expected to begin December 28, 2020. Owners may contact Jayco customer service at 1-617-776-0344. Jayco’s number for this recall is 9901526.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here. We also publish a weekly recap of recalls in the free Sunday edition of our RVtravel.com newsletter. Sign up here.