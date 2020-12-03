Mike and Jennifer Wendland of RVlifestyle.com, recently visited Advanced RV in Willoughby, Ohio, for a walk-through tour of the company’s brand-new B Box, a very expensive Class B RV built as a box to be bolted on the Mercedes Benz Sprinter cutaway chassis. The cost? How about $380,000? That’s right. It is all custom, with all high-end components, accessories and extras. “You have to see it to believe it,” the Wendlands said.

The B Box is, indeed, a box – made of insulated fiberglass composite and foam that is both off-grid and four-seasons capable. The 50-gallon freshwater tank and the 27-gallon black and grey tanks are all heavily insulated.

Instead of the traditional Sprinter van chassis, the B Box is built on the Sprinter cutaway chassis – just the cab and engine and a flat series of rails extending back past the rear wheels. The same cutaway chassis is used by many other RV makers for Class C recreational vehicles.

The video runs about a half-hour long.