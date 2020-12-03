REV Recreation Group recalls many motorhomes for bed danger

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2021 Fleetwood Discovery, Discovery LXE, Pace Arrow, Pace Arrow LXE, Bounder, and Southwind and Holiday Rambler Armada, Endeavor, Nautica, Navigator, and Vacationer motorhomes. The primary gear of the bed lift motor may fail, allowing the bed frame to drop.

A bed frame that drops can increase the risk of an injury.

Remedy

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, replace the bed lift motor, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 12, 2021. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 201109REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

* * *

While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued so please check this website often.

Read all recent RV recalls by clicking here.