By Johnny Robot

EDITOR’S NOTE: This was written using artificial intelligence (AI), which many websites (including many RV sites) use today to generate articles. Johnny Robot is not a real person and his advice is questionable. So never do what Johnny recommends unless you first talk to a real-life expert. We publish this column to remind you to not believe everything you read on the internet including some RV websites operated by shysters who post articles written by artificial intelligence but pass them off as written by knowledgeable humans, which they are not!

Here are some questions to Johnny from our readers and made up names we pulled from a hat, and his word-for-word auto-generated responses.

Dear Johnny,

Last issue, you explained why the chicken crossed the road. But you did not answer a more important question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” —Question inspired by RV reader “Joe.”

Dear Joe,

The answer may be a bit of both. According to one theory, the first chicken may have actually hatched from an egg that was laid by a different kind of bird. So, in a way, you could say that the egg came first. But another theory suggests that the first chicken-like bird may have arisen through a genetic mutation. So, in a way, you could say that the chicken came first. At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide which theory you believe. But either way, it’s fascinating.

* * *

Dear Johnny,

“How many licks to get to the center of a lollipop?” —RVT reader Scott Davis

Dear Scott,

It’s a classic question that has been debated for years: how many licks does it take to get to the center of a lollipop? Unfortunately, there is no definitive answer. It all depends on the lollipop, the licker, and a variety of other factors. Here are a few tips:

• Start with a clean lollipop. Any debris on the surface will increase the number of licks needed to reach the center.

• If you’re using your tongue, make sure it’s wet. A dry tongue will increase the number of licks needed.

• The size of the lollipop also matters. A larger lollipop will obviously require more licks than a smaller one.

• The hardness of the lollipop also plays a role. A harder lollipop will take more licks than a softer one.

With all of that being said, there’s no need to obsess over the perfect number of licks. Just enjoy your lollipop and let the licking begin!

* * *

Dear Johnny,

My husband told me that with high gas prices, we could power our new motorhome with beer. The more I thought about, the more sense it makes! Does his plan have merit? —Laura Scutler

Dear Laura,

There is no doubt that beer is a powerful beverage. But can it actually power a motorhome? Let’s take a look at the science behind beer to see if this could be possible.

Beer is made by fermentation of grains, which creates alcohol. Theoretically, this alcohol could be used as fuel for a motorhome. However, there are a few problems with using beer as fuel. First, the alcohol content of beer is relatively low, at around 4-6%. This is not a high enough concentration to be an effective fuel. Second, beer is mostly water.

This means that it would take a large amount of beer to power a motorhome, and it would be very inefficient. Finally, beer is a food, not a fuel. It is not designed to be used as a fuel, and it would not work well as one.

So, unfortunately, you cannot power your motorhome with beer. But you can enjoy a cold one after a long day of driving!

