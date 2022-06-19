Saturday, June 18, 2022

Winnebago completes 1,300-mile road trip in electric RV

By Chuck Woodbury
The e-RV, the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept from a major RV manufacturer.

Winnebago Industries, Inc., just completed a more than 1,300-mile all-electric RV road trip with the e-RV, the first all-electric zero emission motorhome concept from a major RV manufacturer.

The e-RV was introduced in January at the Florida RV SuperShow by the company’s Advanced Technology Group (ATG) as a fully functional, all-electric concept vehicle. The latest road trip further affirms the growing feasibility of electric-powered RV travel—the primary objective of the road trip.

The trip began in Washington, D.C., last week after a successful exhibition at the RV Industry Association’s “RVs Move America Week” and covered more than 1,300 miles, the longest continuous road trip conducted with the e-RV, and the first known trip over 1,000 miles by an all-electric RV.

The All-Electric RV Road Trip enabled Winnebago Industries ATG teams to further test and document real world performance factors and gather additional data that will drive further refinements as the technology is assimilated into future production vehicles. Members of the ATG who helped design and build the e-RV drove legs of the road trip.

A few key stats from the road trip include:
• Total miles driven: 1,380
• Total drive time: 26 hours
• Average driving speed: 53 mph
• Average charge time at DC fast chargers: 1 hour and 2 minutes
• Total charging cost: $275
• Average miles per kWh: 1.58 mi/kWh

“Our Advanced Technology Group was very innovative in our approach to building this first-generation e-RV. We are excited to apply learnings from the road trip as we continue refining, exploring, and innovating future iterations of the vehicle,” said Ashis Bhattacharya, Winnebago Industries senior vice president, Business Development, Advanced Technology and Enterprise Marketing.

Winnebago Industries Advanced Technology Group was established in 2019 to identify and develop emerging technologies for application within future products and services in the company’s various business units. The e-RV is the first public facing example of ATG work streams.

